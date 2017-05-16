Series 10 of Doctor Who seems to be getting better and better as the weeks fly by, and now the series is going to get even more epic. Before the tenth series began, #DoctorWho fans were given a jaw-dropping spoiler when the #BBC revealed a huge character return — John Simm as the Master! Not only were fans in shock by this news, a familiar face was left astonished as well.

We All Love A Good Surprise

Michelle Gomez — well known to Doctor Who fans as the character Missy, a female incarnation of the Master — was left stunned when she turned up to the read-through and was treated to a nice surprise. Before the read-through, Gomez was given her script, but decided not to read it in private beforehand. Instead, she kept it a secret and waited until she met up with the cast and crew to read it together.

However, when she reached the meeting room, she was surprised to see John Simm was sitting in there as well. Speaking to Radio Times, Michelle revealed:

“Well, you’re going to find out that everything that happens is all a bit odd, and it’s all about the shock yes, it’s all about the shock. Because I didn’t really know that was happening until the read-through, because I hadn’t read the script. I thought, ‘Oh I’ll just leave it this year, and at the read-through I’ll really enjoy it all unfolding as we all get together. And I walked into the read-through and John was sitting there. It didn’t even register – I thought ‘Oh it’s John, it’s nice to see John.'"

As the read-through progressed, Michelle made it clear that she hasn't read the script as she was "shrieking" at events in the script as it all slowly unfolded before her:

“It’s fantastic. That’s the thing about Steven Moffat – you never know what’s going to happen next. And even when you’ve been in the show – this has been three years now – there’s no time to ever get too comfortable, or rest on your laurels, because there’s always going to be something. He always pulls the rug from under your feet. And he presented John and I with a really exciting acting challenge, which I think hopefully has worked.”

Final Thoughts

With Michelle gearing up hype and excitement for the Master showdown in Series 10, Gomez also dropped a huge bombshell on fans revealing that she will be leaving Doctor Who with current Doctor #PeterCapaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat after Series 10. Now, the speculation begins on who will replace her, if there will be a replacement.

Series 10 of Doctor Who continues every Saturday on BBC One and BBC America.

What has been your favorite moment from Series 10 so far?

(Sources: RadioTimes)