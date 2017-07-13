Standing side-by-side with some of 2017's most critically acclaimed performances, Michelle Pfeiffer has been nominated for her first Emmy award. It's the first major award nomination she's received since her Oscar nomination for Love Field in 1992.

It's been a tough to road back to the top for #MichellePfeiffer. The Batman Returns star has been trying to reclaim her status as one of our leading actresses for many years now, often falling short due to overhyped projects that turned out far below audience and critical expectations. Things have changed with #TheWizardOfLies, and now Michelle has an Emmy nomination as Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie to prove it.

Though The Wizard Of Lies received less acclaim and attention than Big Little Lies, Pfeiffer's performance as the tragedy-ridden Ruth Madoff was one of more cherished aspects of the #HBO film that paired her once again with The Family and Stardust co-star, Robert De Niro.

The Emmy category is filled to the brim with exceptional talent this year. With Big Little Lies stars Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley going head-to-head against Regina King, Judy Davis, and Pfeiffer, #Emmy night is going to be one hell of a nailbiter, especially for the scene-stealing leading ladies stacking the categories.

Not to discount the fantastic performances of the other ladies in this category, but it really feels as though Pfeiffer has earned this one. Not only because her portrayal of Ruth Madoff was both heartbreaking and wholly enlightening to watch, but also because she brought depth, grace, and a deeper understanding to a woman whose innocence and life were largely overshadowed because of the man she was married to. It's a real challenge to do that, the emotional investment alone that an actor would have to make truly aids Pfeiffer in being an obvious contender for that Emmy gold. I suppose we'll just have to wait and see if the Emmy voters feel the same way.

The 69th Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air September 17, 2017 on CBS.