2017 is already being hailed as Michelle Pfeiffer's comeback year. With several highly anticipated releases in the pipeline, it's easy to see why movie fanatics, Oscar voters, and her many adoring fans are labeling it as such. Now the actress is opening up about this prospective future and what it means for her moving forward.

Pfeiffer will next be seen in Darren Aronofky's upcoming thriller, #mother! alongside #JenniferLawrence, #JavierBardem, and Ed Harris. Pfeiffer and Harris play unexpected visitors, intruding on the tranquil existence of Lawrence and Bardem's characters. She'll also soon be seen in the upcoming ensemble murder-mystery, Murder On The Orient Express, and among the MCU ranks as Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and The Wasp.

She recently sat down with TIME Magazine to discuss these roles, give insight into the mysterious mother! and how it feels to see women taking charge in the modern age of superheroes.

It's So Reminiscent Of A Nightmare

It's well known that Pfeiffer isn't exactly a fan of the macabre. In the early '90s, she turned down the opportunity to play Clarice Starling in the iconic adaptation of Silence Of The Lambs. The role went on to earn Jodie Foster an Oscar for Best Actress. So it was quite the surprise to fans when she signed on to star in an Aronofsky picture. Upon reading the script, Pfeiffer, like so many of us, was left in awe by the picture's terrifying tone.

She was asked about how Darren Aronofsky used the film to channel the anxiety of our times and what that meant to her personally.

"Sometimes I have this nightmare where I am trying to warn people around me of some impending doom, some disaster that is about to happen. No one is listening to me. The entire dream is trying to find my way out, trying to convince people. This film feels like that to me. I think it’s Darren going, “Wake up!”

A Brave New World Of Wonder Women

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Scarlett Johannsen, Elizabeth Olsen, Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, and Kristen Ritter are all taking charge and steering the helm of the superhero craze into its bright and beautiful future. Wonder Woman is breaking records left and right, and many are noting the film's success is a defining point for how women are treated not only in the superhero genre, but in cinema overall. The former Catwoman has definitely taken notice.

"I’m particularly excited for a woman of my generation to come into this world and kick some ass. I think we're moving in that direction [of more female superhero movies.] Of course, Wonder Woman was exceptional. It’s very empowering to see women in these roles."

Pfeiffer will be returning to comic book films next summer with Edgar Wright's Ant-Man sequel, #AntManAndTheWasp. She'll be playing the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne, who's also mother to Evangeline Lilly's character, Hope. Though plot details are being kept under wraps for now, we can gather some if it will involve rescuing Janet from the Quantum Realm.

Is 2017 The Year Of The Pfeiffer?

While she never really went away, there are significant gaps of time on her resume. She's explained her reasoning for putting her career on the back burner, attributing it to her desire to be with her children rather than away from them for months on end.

Aronofsky's mother! is already being praised by critics and moviegoers alike, with some of that adoration attributed to Pfeiffer's out-of-the-box performance. The film currently holds an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and is being hailed as the most WTF movie of the year. Given the Oscar buzz surrounding the picture, we'll likely and hopefully be seeing more of this wildly talented actress in the near future.

mother! is set to hit theaters on September 15 with Murder On The Orient Express rolling in on November 11.

