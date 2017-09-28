Sony's Marvel universe may just be getting a little bigger, as it was recently reported that the studio is courting Manchester by the Sea actress Michelle Williams to star in the upcoming #Marvel comics film, Venom. The report, which comes to us from Variety, says that the studio has been making the rounds to several actresses in the last month or so, and Williams might just be the one to win the role.

As of yet, there's no name attached to the role that Williams will supposedly play, though it's rumored that she will play a district attorney and will likely be a love interest for the lead — Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy. The actress, who just this year received an Oscar nomination for her role in Manchester By The Sea, joins the film's uber talented cast with fellow Academy nominee Tom Hardy, and this year's Emmy winner Riz Ahmed.

While it isn't quite clear what role Williams may be playing, the nature of the sentient alien Venom means that Williams could end up being one of the hosts to the #Venom Symbiote. In fact, it's quite likely that Michele Williams take on the role of Ann Weying, who in the comics became the "Bride of Venom" a.k.a She-Venom, and was even teased in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Michelle Williams May Play She-Venom

She-Venom in the comics. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

#Marvel comics fans will know that Venom revolves around an alien who bonds with a host for its survival, after which it enhances the powers of his host, becoming a new dual-life form "Venom". The character was initially thought of as a villain for #SpiderMan but has since then become more of an anti-hero. The concept of She-Venom was introduced when Ann Weying, the ex-wife of the original Venom Eddie Brock, became the alien's host.

Ann Weying was a lawyer by profession, which fits with Variety's claim that Michelle Williams' mystery character is a district attorney. More than that though, thanks to Williams' super-short pixie cut, she even looks similar to the character — making it even more likely that She-Venom is the character Williams has been tapped to play.

Sony has been trying for some time to work on a feature film for Venom. Because it will not be set in the same universe as Spider-Man: Homecoming, it makes sense why the studio would introduce Ann Weying, as this would give them the option of a future She-Venom film. The upcoming R-rated Venom will certainly be one to watch out for now that it has added the stellar acting skills of Michelle Williams, and possibly #SheVenom to the mix.

Venom will be directed by Ruben Fleischer of Zombieland fame and is set to release October 5, 2018.

