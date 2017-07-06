It seems like summer just started, but Independence Day already came and went. We're getting into the thick of it now with July well underway. So, what about summer TV? It seems like there haven't been many new shows cropping up. What should you watch while waiting for fall television to make its grand return? I've compiled a list of a few new television shows that look promising. This list of five summer shows covers multiple genres too, so you're sure to find something for everyone — including: supernatural, young adult, crime and even something for the whole family to enjoy.

5. Snowfall

'Snowfall' [Credit: 21st Century Fox]

If there is one thing that FX does well it's crime drama (see The Americans or Sons of Anarchy), and Snowfall fits right in. Created by Academy Award-nominated director, John Singleton (Boyz n the Hood), Snowfall is about the cocaine epidemic that plagued Los Angeles in the 1980s. The FX show is bursting with the culture of the time, and filled with plenty of period-specific details that make the show feel grounded in '80s LA. The cinematography in particular is gorgeous, creating the perfect undertone that a show like this needs.

Even though the pilot had some bumps (pun intended), the show is chock-full of promise, and it features a talented crop of newcomers as well as a diverse cast. One of the show's stars, Emily Rios, is an openly gay actress. Acclaimed actor Tim Matheson also stars. I look forward to seeing Snowfall blossom and find its footing, making it a great addition to your summer television roster.

#Snowfall is currently airing on Wednesday nights at 10pm on FX.

4. The Bold Type

'The Bold Type' [Credit: NBC Universal TV]

If you have a void in your heart that Sex and the City used to fill, this might just be the show for you. While it is aimed a younger demographic, The Bold Type hits some of the same chords as SATC, this time for the millennial generation.

The show stars Aisha Dee, currently known for the short-lived MTV series, Sweet/Vicious (RIP), Katie Stevens from Faking It, and One Life to Live's Meghann Fahy as three best friends working at a global woman's magazine known as Scarlet. If this sounds like a familiar concept that's because it is — the series is loosely based on the life of a former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief.

On June 20, Freeform aired a special sneak preview of The Bold Type pilot and I'm certainly sold. The dialogue is sharp and witty, the characters are likable, and the show promises to tackle hot-button topics like feminism, LGBT issues, and the fine art of stalking your unstalkable ex (it'll make sense when you watch, promise).

#TheBoldType will air its two-hour premiere on July 11 on Freeform.

3. Raven's Home

The nostalgia is strong with this one. If you're like me and were born in the '90s, there's a pretty good chance that you spent a good chunk of your middle school and high school years watching That's So Raven. As far as Disney Channel shows go, it was easily one of the best. Flash-forward to 2017 and Raven (Raven-Symoné) is set to return with her best friend Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pool) and their children in a new spin-off.

In the original show, Raven was a psychic who frequently got involved in harebrained schemes and hijinks thanks to her psychic visions. Now, she has children of her own and passed the psychic gift onto her son. It will be up to Raven and Chelsea to help Booker nurture his ability, but with those two in charge we're in for a hilarious "learning" experience.

Disney has struck gold before with their spin-offs, Cory in the House, The Suite Life: On Deck, and Girl Meets World, all performed with varying degrees of success. It looks like Raven's Home is shaping up to be another victory. Wait, I'm having a vision. Yes, I see you, you're watching #RavensHome July 21 on Disney Channel.

2. Midnight, Texas

'Midnight, Texas' [Credit: NBC Universal TV]

Hailing from the mind of Charlaine Harris, the creator of True Blood, comes a new show about supernatural creatures dwelling in a mysterious small town. Like True Blood before it, Midnight, Texas is also based on one of Harris's book series. Also like True Blood, it is set in a strange town home to a multitude of things that go bump in the night — vampires, psychics and witches.

However, as far as True Blood comparisons go, the list ends here. Since Midnight, Texas will be airing on broadcast television, we can't expect the same level of raunchiness or outright sex and violence that HBO allowed. That's not necessarily a bad thing though. It's pretty common knowledge that True Blood went completely off the rails in the last couple seasons (and for a show that was always teetering on the edge that is saying something). Broadcast restraints might be good for a supernatural drama. This won't be NBC's first excursion into supernatural-themed television either — Grimm ended its successful six-season run in March. Harris herself watched the first two episodes and had this to say about it:

Harris is a whiz at rejuvenating the supernatural genre with new ideas and twists. She spawned a unique, campy, fang-tastic legacy with True Blood, so I see no reason Midnight, Texas won't be another home run. #MidnightTexas is set to premiere July 24 on NBC.

1. The Sinner

'The Sinner' [Credit: NBC Universal TV]

Little is known about this upcoming thriller anthology series apart from the fact that it is a starring vehicle for Jessica Biel. The actress is both the lead role and an executive producer on the show. The Sinner's first eight-episode season is about a woman who brutally stabs a man she's (supposedly) never met before, with zero explanation for why she committed such a horrendous act of violence. She must embark on a journey into her own psyche with the help of her therapist (played by the accomplished Bill Pullman) to try and uncover the truth behind her action.

The Sinner is based on the novel of the same name written by German crime writer, Petra Hammesfahr, which was published to critical acclaim. While Jessica Biel has been mostly under the radar in the last few years, this could be the perfect show to get her name back on the map. If the trailers are any indication, she's set to give one of the best performances of her career.

#TheSinner premieres August 2 on USA.

Which television show are you looking forward to most?