When Luke Cage premiered on Netflix back in November of 2016, it gave viewers a brand new perspective on the superhero genre. And for that, it was wildly acclaimed by fans and critics alike. So, when news hit that we would be getting a second season for the Harlem native, fans rejoiced at that idea. What's even better is that the second season may be coming sooner than expected.

In an interview during Houston's Comicpalooza last week, #LukeCage himself, Mike Colter, spoke on when we should expect the second season:

"I’m about to start next month. When the Defenders comes out on August 18, that’ll be something we can hold onto for a little while and we can enjoy that. And hopefully, we’ll get to see Luke Cage out early next year."

#Netflix has been pretty busy lately with new shows popping out left and right. Currently, we have The Defenders, which premieres August 18, a second season for Jessica Jones, a third season for Daredevil, as well as a show for the Punisher somewhere down the line.

So, the fact that Luke Cage is getting a new season before any of these could mean that Marvel and Netflix are trying to push him as a bigger hero in the future. This could possibly mean that he will be the first to crossover with the heroes in the #MCU movies, or they are set on making him the main hero of the Netflix team.

Regardless, there is a lot to look forward to with Luke Cage Season 2. It's obvious that Cage has some unfinished business in Harlem. Not only that, but this could be the start of what could eventually lead to the Heroes for Hire.

Whether or not Luke Cage Season 2 comes out in early 2018, there's plenty to look forward from Marvel on Netflix in the coming months.

So what do you think? Are you excited for Luke Cage Season 2? What Netflix show are you looking forward to the most? Leave me your thoughts and more down below!