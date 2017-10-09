Time for a new tradition in the Kutcher-Kunis household this Christmas. While promoting the upcoming comedy sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, Mila Kunis revealed that she and husband Ashton Kutcher don't intend to give their children Christmas presents. The reasoning is pretty simple - they don't want to "raise assholes."

#MilaKunis recently sat down with ET and revealed her intentions with the new Christmas traditions. She and #AshtonKutcher married in 2015 and have two children together: daughter, Wyatt, who is three, and a son, Dimitri, who is almost a year old. First Kunis explained how her perception of the Christmas holiday has changed since she moved to America after growing up in Communist Russia and being from a Jewish household. Seeing Christmas as an inclusive holiday by being able to spend it with family, they did not want it to be focused on just the gifts anymore:

“So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn't give her anything -- it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff. “We've told our parents, ‘We're begging you -- if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.’ That's our new tradition.”

Kunis and Kutcher both came from poverty-filled backgrounds so they are doing their best to teach their kids that material goods and money won't bring happiness. In the interview, the #ABadMomsChristmas star also touched upon how they rely on family fun activities such as visiting zoos and local libraries. Just last year the actress explained that she and Kutcher intended to teach their family an important lesson about success and money:

"It’s so important because we both came from pretty solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor and are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth. Nothing’s been handed to us. "It’s a matter of teaching them from a very early age that, you know, mommy and daddy may have a dollar, but you’re poor. You are very poor, you have nothing. Mommy and daddy have a bank account.”

This is just another example of the couple staying close to their roots and using their experiences to teach their kids about the real world. It may seem harsh to some but it is all love in their household as their main goal is to raise down-to-earth kids who don't take everything for granted. All the more power to Kunis and Kutcher. We already supported the #That70sShow alums in dressing their kid in a onesie featuring Jackie and Kelso so we totally respect their new parenting techniques.

A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters November 1, 2017!

(Sources: Entertainment Tonight, National Post)