Note: This article contains light spoilers for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In 2011, comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis shook the world when he unveiled a new Spider-Man, Miles Morales. It was a thrilling step forward in terms of comic book diversity, and received praise from many commentators - and from Stan Lee himself.

#MilesMorales was part of the so-called 'Ultimate' line of comics, a reimagined Marvel Universe set in the present day. The Ultimate range has had a massive impact on the MCU, with the films absorbing countless character beats from the line. Now, we finally have official confirmation:

Miles Morales Is Officially In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Fans have been wondering whether this would happen ever since Donald Glover was cast in #SpiderManHomecoming; Bendis credits Glover as the inspiration for the character of Miles Morales in the first place. Last week, Sony released the official cast list for the film, and finally confirmed that Glover is playing the part of Aaron Davis. Not only is Aaron Davis the supervillain known as the Prowler - he's also Miles Morales's uncle. It's so very appropriate for Donald Glover to be playing the role.

Even better, there are now reports that the character actually mentions having a nephew. Screen Crush took the opportunity to ask Marvel visionary #KevinFeige whether or not this is a reference to Miles Morales - and Feige confirmed it is. As he noted, "anything that’s happened in the books" is fair game for Marvel to bring into the MCU. Feige continued:

“In the meantime, I think Miles is a big part of the animated movie that Sony’s making. But where we go... we definitely want you to go ‘[Miles] is there. He’s there somewhere.’”

He's right; Miles Morales has been confirmed for Sony's upcoming animated movie, set for release December 21st, 2018. Still, it definitely sounds as though the House of Ideas has a plan for Miles.

It will be interesting to see how the character is adapted into the #MCU. In the Ultimate Universe, Oscorp was responsible for creating those famous radioactive spiders (a plot beat borrowed in The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and Miles's uncle unwittingly brought one of those life-changing arachnids home with him after he broke into the company to steal tech for the Tinkerer. Miles happened to pay his uncle a visit shortly after, and the rest was comic book history.

Marvel has deliberately chosen not to give an origin story for #PeterParker's Spider-Man in the MCU. As a result, we actually don't know where the radioactive spider came from. That leaves them lots of wriggle-room for crafting an origin story. It's unlikely that Marvel will use Oscorp; they've publicly committed to exploring new characters that haven't been used in the films before. But I can easily see them switching Oscorp for Roxxon, the MCU's top criminal corporation.

One other thing that's likely to change, incidentally: in the Ultimate Universe, Miles became a hero after Peter Parker died. In contrast, Feige has openly discussed plans to put Spider-Man front-and-center of the MCU after Avengers 4, suggesting Tom Holland will be sticking around.

So, by the time the Spider-Man trilogy is over, it's entirely possible we won't just have the one Spider-Man in the MCU; we'll have two. Peter Parker and Miles Morales, two teenagers whose lives were changed forever by a fateful spider's bite. The idea certainly fits with the overall approach #Marvel has taken to Spider-Man: Homecoming, where the cast has been remarkably diverse.

[Source: Screen Crush]