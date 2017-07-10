I don't have a tattoo because I'm a bit chicken when it comes to pain. All those little needles poking me in the skin freaks me out. But I will give major credit to people who take the plunge and treat their bodies like a canvas — like the celebrities who proudly show off their new tats that celebrate a certain moment in their lives.

#MileyCyrus is one celebrity who is known for her cool or crazy tattoos. She is not afraid to show where on her body she had them placed, either. Once again, she has taken to Instagram to show off her newest design:

The "Malibu" singer proudly displayed a tattoo on her tricep of a sunflower emerging from the letter "V" — a symbol for veganism. Cyrus went vegan three years ago and is happy to show that she has no desire to return to eating meat because she is "Vegan for life!"

In the photo, you can see several other tattoos: one of her late dog, Emu, and, one of Pablow the Blowfish. But she's got plenty more where that came from! Did you ever want to know the stories behind several of her tats? Let's check 'em out below:

1. Rolling Stone Tattoo

After posing nude for the cover of Rolling Stone magazine back in 2013, Miley decided to celebrate the occasion by getting the soles of her feet tattooed. I don't know about you, but my feet are very ticklish. How she managed to stay in that chair without losing her mind is a feat (no pun intended) all on its own.

2. Have A Little Heart

Nothing like a bond between a father and his daughter! In an interview with Access Hollywood, Bill Ray Cyrus told the story of how he was the first to get the heart tattoo:

This is the way it happened. We were sitting beside each other and I noticed she just picked up my hand and she drew this little heart on there. I had already declared that day was Miley's day, I said, ‘Anything that you want to do today – it’s your day, you tell me… And then she said, ‘Daddy! I know what I want to do.’ I said ‘What is it?’ She said, ‘Take you to the tattoo parlor.’

After he was the first, the rest of the family decided to go ahead and get their own hearts. Nothing brings a family together like getting a bunch of tattoos.

3. The Power Of The Equals Sign

Miley has always been a strong supporter of LGBTQ rights. When she posted a pic of her equals sign tattoo with the statement "All LOVE is equal" the internet erupted. Her most controversial tattoo caused an uproar from opponents of gay marriage because of her religious beliefs and stance on legalizing gay marriage. Cyrus responded to these outbursts in interview with Glamour magazine:

"When I shared a picture of my tattoo on my Twitter page and said, 'All LOVE is equal,' a lot of people mocked me — they said, 'What happened to you? You used to be a Christian girl!' And I said, 'Well, if you were a true Christian, you would have your facts straight. Christianity is about love.'"

Amazing how such a little symbol can create such controversy.

4. 'Just Breathe'

So am I the only one obsessed with Miley Cyrus's 'just breathe' tattoo or pic.twitter.com/ptcFrnbVrH — We Are Brunettes (@BrunConfessions) April 18, 2013

There are moments in our lives that just hit us so deeply that the memory alone is not enough to fully appreciate it, and we want some physical evidence to remind us why that precise event meant so much to us. Back in 2007, Miley got this tattoo to always remind her of her friend Vanessa who died of the lung disease cystic fibrosis. She told Harper’s Bazaar:

"It reminds me not to take things for granted. I mean breathing – that was something none of them could do, the most basic thing. And I put it near my heart, because that is where they will always be."

In the Harper's Bazaar interview, she revealed that she is afraid of needles and that getting this tattoo helped to push through the physical and emotional pain of losing a friend:

"I could never get a meaningless tattoo, but I think that if you're doing something that's important, that's significant in your life, it takes some of the pain away."

Each tattoo on Miley Cyrus's body depicts a special moment that she will never forget. From moments that got her through dark times to capturing precious memories, every tattoo tells a story. They are more than just art to her, they are marks that represent a moment in time that she wants to hold onto forever.

Which is your favorite Miley Cyrus tattoo?

