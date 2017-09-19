Miley Cyrus is a total chameleon. She went from a fresh-faced Disney actress starring in one of the most popular children's shows of recent memory, to a rebel who showcased her bad girl image in every way imaginable. A few years later though, she cleaned up her act and became the best version of Miley, leaving drugs and alcohol behind in favor of a healthy lifestyle without being a puppet. Now, she's changed her image once again for a photoshoot, and you'll probably have a hard time recognizing her.

Allow me to give you a little backstory. David LaChapelle, a director and photographer, has released his final publications, Lost + Found Part 1 and Good News Part 2. These are described as "visual recordings of the times we live in and the issues we face." To accomplish his ambitious visual message, the photographer had help from various celebrities and personalities, one of whom was #MileyCyrus.

Music Fans, Say Hello To 'Fairy Miley'

The "Malibu" hitmaker took center stage in his new project, because she's on the Lost + Found cover, disguised as a nude fairy covered by nature, inside what seems to be a prison cell or other such room of confinement. The impressive thing is that, as mentioned, the songstress looks nothing like her usual self. Check out the picture:

Being completely honest, if I hadn't read about the pictures beforehand, I'd have no idea that the woman in the cover was actually Miley Cyrus. Although, admittedly, her signature tattoos are a dead giveaway, as they're visible on both her right and left arms. On a side note, those butterfly wings look impressively realistic.

Some of her longtime fans may be worried that this sort of exposure means the songstress is going back to her rebellious attitude. But that's not necessarily the case. This picture was just for an artistic shoot, and from everything we've heard, Cyrus is determined to stay clean and be faithful to who she really is. As she clarified during an interview with Billboard, when she revealed she was cutting off weed and alcohol:

"I haven't smoked weed in three weeks! I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be. I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do."

So yeah, there's nothing to worry about. Our beloved singer was just taking part in a really cool project.

If you want to pick up Dave LaChapelle's Lost + Found Part 1, it will be released this November. There's quite a lot to love in it. Aside from Cyrus, the book also features Pamela Anderson, Lady GaGa, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Katy Perry, and Lana Del Rey.

What did you think about Miley Cyrus' new fairy picture? Did you recognize her? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: Taschen]