Miley Cyrus had been an open user of cannabis for the past few years. In early May of 2017, however, the singer revealed that she'd left drugs and alcohol behind to live a healthier lifestyle. At the time, she explained she wanted to surround herself with as many positive people as possible to be clear-headed for her work.

However, she recently revealed she had actually been afraid for her own life. The singer sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon, and explained exactly what inspired her to quit smoking.

Leading A Healthier Lifestyle For Her Career

#MileyCyrus revealed the inspiration to quit marijuana came from the most unlikely of places: Jimmy Fallon's show. She admitted she had been under the influence every time she was a guest on The Tonight Show:

"You, without knowing it, were kind of a reason for this, because I’ve always been very stoned on your shows. I don’t know if you know this, everybody. ‘member the last time I was here? I was dressed as a bunny rabbit and then like a cat. There’s a reason for that: I was high.”

Miley was very passionate about her new record, so she decided to steer away from drugs to be able to properly discuss her work with people:

“I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been — I say this every time, but I loved making this record so, so much. And this record for me at this moment is the most important album that I’ve ever made. So I wanted to make sure that I'm super clear about the way I’m talking.”

She Was Scared For Her Life

Jimmy Fallon can't take all the credit for her decision. Cyrus' concern for her own health and life also encouraged her to stop smoking. She even had nightmares about her death:

“I had a dream that I would die during my monologue on 'SNL' for some reason, that I would just get so stoned that I just died, which I Googled and that’s never happened.”

While there haven't been any cases of people dying from smoking marijuana, Cyrus said that she had never seen someone smoke as much as her:

"It's like, no one's ever died from weed but no one's ever smoked as much as I did, so it's like, they don't really know. I was just thinking, If I wanna sit on this couch and really tell people what I think about my new music, I wanted to sound as smart and really explain what I'm doing."

It's hardly surprising. During an interview with Arsenio Hall in 2014, Wiz Khalifa revealed the former #HannahMontana would ask for a joint every five minutes while working together.

It's great to see Cyrus is so healthy right now. Hopefully everything continues to go great for her with her career moving forward.

What do you think about Miley Cyrus' reasons for quitting marijuana? Let me know in the comments!