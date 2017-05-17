Is there a more perfect game then "marry, eff, kill?" When it's not revealing secrets of the inner heart it's giving us deep insights into the thoughts and feelings of our favorite celebrities — and #MileyCyrus is no exception.

Appearing on the Zach Sang Show, Miley was asked to choose whether she'd marry, bonk or kill three of her most famous songs, and true to form, she had some pretty strong opinions about it.

Miley Fears She Will Be Haunted By "Wrecking Ball" For The Rest Of Her Life

Just like that awful hairstyle you had when you were 13-years-old and Blink 182 were your style icons, Miley fears that 'Wrecking Ball' will haunt her for the rest of her life. When Zach asked her whether she'd "marry, eff or kill" 'Wrecking Ball,' 'The Climb' and 'Seven Things' Miley responded with:

"Marry would be 'The Climb' as that's a message I'm down with. Eff would be 'Seven Things,' kill would be 'Wrecking Ball.'

"I Will Always Be The Naked Girl On The Wrecking Ball!"

Having revealed her desire to kill 'Wrecking Ball,' Miley expressed her deep concern that the image of her naked self swinging around on that giant spherical orb of cement will be her most lasting legacy because hey, "swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever." However, she seemed to have somewhat accepted her fate stating that:

"I am never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on the wrecking ball."

Miley's Worst Nightmare? "Wrecking Ball" Being Played At Her Funeral

But her biggest fear? That 'Wrecking Ball' is the song chosen to accompany her on on her voyage to the next life. Yes, having expressed her desire to kill 'Wrecking Ball' Miley went on to say that the only thing worse then never being able to live the track down would be to have it played during her funeral:

"That's my worst nightmare, that ['Wrecking Ball'] being played at my funeral...like we'll always remember Miley and then...that."

