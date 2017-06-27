Sure, a wedding is a great idea in principle, but behind the joyful dresses, dancing and decadence is a butt load of tedious planning that is guaranteed to drive any couple to despair somewhere between the invites and the table decorations. In short, take a leaf out of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's book and don't bother until you are having less fun and need a distraction.

Despite many rumors that Miley and Liam have eloped and got married in secret — gossip not helped by Billy Rae Cyrus's addiction to cryptic pics of his daughter in white dresses — the pair remain unwed, and according to Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, it could stay that way for sometime.

#MileyCyrus's mom spoke out to Mario Lopez on his radio show and confirmed that her daughter had not eloped and was simply having too much of a great time living her best life with #LiamHemsworth to plan a wedding:

"She is not eloping. She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu. She’s so happy, and she’s always like, ‘I don’t know why everybody wants us to get married. It’s so perfect.'"

Tish also pointed out that Miley was actually pretty young to be tying to knot and that there was no need to rush:

"She’s 24, she’s got time."

Although the wedding won't be happening anytime soon, when the Hemsworth nuptials occur there could be some disagreements within the family about how the big day should look. Tish wants a huge Tennessee style wedding (because, Tish Cyrus) but Miley herself will probably want something a little more chill:

"Of course I probably would [want a big wedding].She would never do that, I don’t think. She’s a simple, simple girl. I don’t think [she’d want a big one]. I want all my kids to have big weddings.”

Personally, I am hoping Miley goes full Miley and just gets married in this ensemble, but I guess we will have to wait patiently to see what phase the pop star is wild for by the time she gets hitched.