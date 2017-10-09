Without a doubt, Miley Cyrus of 2017 is a far cry from the young star who was once seen gyrating her leotard-clad derrière all over Robin Thicke's striped suit while waving a foam finger about at MTV's VMAs. Yet, despite the fact that the pop princess may have come a long way since her controversial performance in 2013, she has absolutely no regrets over her past actions.

In a recent radio interview with Howard Stern, #MileyCyrus — who's just debuted her new album Younger Now — recalled her journey to where she is now, starting with her Hannah Montana days. She said:

"I love that I was fucking Hannah Montana. That’s what the song 'Younger Now' on my album is about. It says, 'Even though it’s not who I am, I'm not afraid of who I used to be.'"

Then, turning to her now-iconic VMAs performance four years on, she said:

"I didn't like it because I thought I had done something that was gonna make everyone talk about me. That's not why I liked it. The reason why that’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life is that’s when I realized my power. What if that could be a thing that isn't self-serving to me?"

The night was certainly a pivotal moment in her career, and the following year, she brought a homeless teen as her date in efforts to be productive and to change attitudes towards social causes:

"I brought a young homeless teen because I realized my f--king power there."

Years on and admittedly, Miley's image has considerably changed but it's refreshing to see her as an artist who refuses to harbor regrets and continues to use her celebrity for good. And these days, she seems happier than ever after taking a break from marijuana, living her best life with Liam Hemsworth, her two piglets and working on a new, raw sound.

Do you miss the old Miley or are you hoping the new Miley is here to stay?

(Source: MTV)