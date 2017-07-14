Though the days of throwing 4:20 birthday ragers and huffin' down in bong town might be over for 2017's Miley Cyrus, pop's "Malibu" queen refuses to be plonked in the "Good Girl" box. She may not be smoking weed right now, but that doesn't mean she'll never spark a doob again.

In a beautiful, flower-filled interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 24-year-old singer discussed her old habit, and commented on the disturbing public ritual of denying a famous person the right to personal development. On weed, she says:

“Just for now. To quote the wise Justin Bieber, ‘Never say never.’ But right now I want to be clear.”

Although she clarified that who she was during "Bangerz" and "Dead Petz" is a far from her current identity, but that fact doesn't mean she wasn't being true to herself at the time:

“Who I was on the last record was really who I am. It’s just myself has been a lot of different people because I change a lot ... People have known me since I was so young, they think they know me. I heard so many comments like, ‘We just want Miley back.’ But you can’t tell me who that is. I’m right here.”

Referring to her twerking period, which was met with eyebrows raising so high they practically flung of folks' faces, Miley made a poignant statement regarding people projecting their dismay in the wrong direction:

“People were so shocked by some of the things that I did. It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men.”

To be frank, whatever Miley does with her own body is entirely her call; and on top of focusing upon the old dudes who parade kids around in their underwear, it should be noted and applauded that at such a young age she already runs her own charity — The Happy Hippie Foundation — and makes truly earnest moves in making the world a better place.

You keep doing you, Miley. We love you!

Do you want to see Miley on the ganj again?

(Source: Harper's Bazaar)