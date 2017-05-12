For most of us, watching videos of our younger pre-teen selves is an excruciating experience — but not for Miley 'Hannah Montana' Cyrus. While out promoting her new single 'Malibu' on Radio Disney, the fiery wrecking ball was shown the original video clip of her audition for Hannah Montana - and her reaction was priceless.

12-Year-Old Miley Made A Strong Impression

Even though the 24-year-old modern-day Miley may look rather different from her younger 12-year-old self, the two definitely share a lot in common. From walking into her audition with a T-shirt emblazoned with "I should have my own TV show" to singing a song with lyrics suggesting the pre-teen liked to "try out brand new bikinis," Miley was pushing the envelope and making a strong impression from day one.

Obviously, her tactic payed off as she landed the role of Hannah Montana for the Disney Channel back in 2006, and she's never looked back.

Miley's Audition Tape Proved She Always Knew She Was Going To Be A Star

However, the best part of the audition tape was saved right until the very end. While clearly enjoying watching her younger self perform, Miley made fun of her younger self but when 12-year-old Miley was asked whether she was signed with a record label and she boldly replied with "No - but it's going to happen," the whole room cracked up.

Miley clearly loved the confidence of her child-self and said of the clip:

“That is so funny. That is crazy. That is a jewel. That is a gem.”

Would you enjoy watching your 12-year-old self perform?