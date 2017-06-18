October 13th is the day. Mark it down, clear your schedules, grab a comfy pillow, and pick the perfect spot to pop a squat because David Fincher’s long-awaited return to television has officially been given a release date, and we have plenty to be excited about.

It’s hard to imagine such a thing, but #DavidFincher has had all sorts of rough patches when it comes to envisioning his television shows. If you remember correctly, House of Cards almost didn’t happen because it was going to go over budget. His HBO series Video Synchronicity barely made it past the pilot stage, his collaboration with iconic LA noir novelist James Ellroy, which was going to delve into the 1950s Hollywood era, never left the ground.

What probably hurt the most was Fincher’s planned remake of the cult British TV series Utopia (which met a similar end in the UK) getting the axe as well. With all those ruggedly difficult starts, Fincher was quick to jump onto the train that led to Netflix’s new series #Mindhunter. Co-produced by Cyharlize Theron and based on former special agent John E. Douglas’s nonfiction novel Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, it follows several criminal cases and the criminals who help solve them. It was a major influence on Thomas Harris's The Silence of the Lambs and looks to be right up Fincher’s alley.

Mindhunter is already renewed for its second season well ahead of its season premiere, and if this Netflix trailer is any indication, there is plenty to look forward to when all of its ten episodes are released on October 13.

7. It’s Dark And Moody

Any type of story where killings or killers are the primary focus is likely not to be a very jovial experience as a whole. However, we as human beings are attracted to the dark and weary. It is in human nature to be allured by these brooding subjects because it is realistic, and we are emotional enough as it is. These types of stories have no restrictions or limits and we, as a result, are able to take in the story at face value more so than we would have had it been a comedy or horror film.

Mindhunter, from its brief teaser trailer, looks like it will latch onto its own darkness like a leech with no intention of letting go. Hopefully there will be some comedic beats in the story to help counter some of the challenging trauma likely to unfold. I mean, even Zodiac had Robert Downey, Jr.'s drunken, wisecracking journalist to counterbalance the morbidness of Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo.

6. It’s Based On Real Events

We absolutely love dramatic true stories. It is hard, so far, to see just how faithful the Netflix series will be to the novel (they’ve already slightly changed its name), but the series will dive into several true-life crimes that have taken place in the 1970s and 1980s. This will likely make the show all the more disturbing to have the knowledge that all of these events actually took place and the victims were real.

5. Joe Penhall

We're not sure how many episodes he will write, but British playwright Joe Penhall is responsible for conveying this story. He is no stranger to the dark genre; Penhall wrote the series Moses Jones, which follows a London detective as he investigates murders and witchcrafts. He also adapted the troubled Cormac McCarthy novel The Road. Let’s not place all the blame on him for this one, however. McCarthy is notoriously hard to adapt; even McCarthy cannot adapt one of his own stories into film (have you seen The Counselor?)

4. It’s Stylish As Hell

Fincher is no stranger to RED cameras, a favorite of his since the gloriously shot The Social Network. However, the RED camera company truly went above and beyond for Fincher this time around, customizing the RED Xenomorph camera specifically for Fincher’s series. The brief shots we did get in the teaser trailer seem to show a truly well constructed and richly detailed drama that will be both beautiful and difficult to look at.

3. All Episodes At Once

I, like so many, watch Game of Thrones religiously, but waiting and waiting for each and every episode over the course of 10 weeks is enough to drive anyone insane. This is likely a result of Netflix's famous spoiling, and there will almost certainly be no complaints come October 13 when all 10 episodes of Mindhunter are released. It won’t be the kind of show you watch over an extended period of time, but the kind of show you lock yourself in the darkest corner of your room with a box or two of pizza to help make the 10-hour binge watch all the more bearable.

2. FINCHER! FINCHER! FINCHER!

Have I proclaimed my love for David Fincher’s movies enough yet? There is no other filmmaker like him working today — period. Gone Girl was nothing more than a glorified Lifetime channel story that was not nearly as smart as it thought it was, but Fincher formulated a bunny boiler thriller with a social commentary twist. The Game was a two-hour Twilight Zone episode that was made all the more interesting with its perfectly conveyed compositions. Panic Room is a B-movie of the weekend that was dapperly made. The Social Network is a movie about god damn Facebook and is easily one of the greatest movies of the 21st century. If the man can turn a bland or common story into something special, can you imagine what he could do if the story was actually interesting?

1. It's A New Contribution To The Serial Killer Genre

As of right now, we have a massively obsessive need for more serial killer stories. I don’t know why, but every show seems to be pursuing this genre one way or another on the film and television screen. Hopefully, something in the vein of a true-life crime story similar to the docuseries Making a Murderer or Britain's Red Riding trilogy. Either way, Fincher is no stranger to the genre and has developed three films already within it. Like House of Cards, he is directing the first two episodes and it will be all the more provocative as a result.

Are you excited for Mindhunter?