Joss Whedon’s short-lived TV series Firefly premiered in 2002, and was cancelled after only 14 episodes. The show centered around Captain Malcolm Reynolds (Nathan Fillion), and a crew of misfits who were trying to survive on the outskirts of space which was under the rule of an oppressive government.

The show found new life when it was released on home video, and quickly became a beloved show with a fervent cult following. After Firefly’s popularity increased, rumors began to fly that the show would be revived at some point, and fans would finally get to see what had become of the crew aboard the Serenity.

Sadly, Firefly Season 2 never happened, but fans were given some closure when Fox released the Joss Whedon directed film #Serenity, which severed as a lovely sendoff for the characters fans had come to love.

Earlier this year, talk of a Firefly reboot or continuation had begun circulating, but as fans had seen many times before, the Firefly reunion seemed to be a pipe dream. But #NathanFillion just rekindled the talk of a Firefly reboot, when he posted a picture on Instagram of Morena Baccarin, Alan Tudyk, and himself, with an enticing caption attached.

Nathan Fillion's Firefly Mini-Reunion Instagram Post

Fillion took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself with his Firefly co-stars #AlanTudyk and #MorenaBaccarin, who played Wash and Inara respectively. It’s great to see these three together, since these actors are very busy, and have gone on to lucrative careers after their run on Firefly.

Nathan Fillion starred on the hit ABC show Castle for eight seasons, and recently voiced Sterling in Pixar’s Cars 3. Alan Tudyk has gone on to star in huge films, including Wreck-It Ralph, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Disney’s Frozen, and of course, Steve the Pirate in Dodgeball. Morena Baccarin recently starred in Deadpool, and over the years has landed huge roles on the TV shows Gotham and Homeland. We should pump the brakes before any speculation, though.

Nathan Fillion Was Probably Not Hinting The Return Of Firefly

The picture alone was enough to get fans excited, but Fillion decided to take things up a notch, when he added the caption, “What do you want to believe we talked about?" He knows what we wanted them to be talking about. He knows.

Shortly after Fillion posted the picture, the comments section of the Instagram post exploded with speculation, and it all pointed at there being renewed hope for the return of #Firefly. While the picture is adorable, it's likely that it's just a case of friends meeting for a lunch date and reminiscing about old times, rather than the actors reuniting to talk about a Firefly reboot.

It is worth noting that this is the first public picture that we have seen of any cast members together since the passing of Ron Glass (who played Sheppard Book) back in November 2016.

If the picture Nathan Fillion posted featured all the surviving cast members and Joss Whedon together, it would be a safe bet that they were talking about Firefly returning, but for now, it’s great to see that some of the cast members have remained friends after so many years.

