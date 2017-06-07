"No woman should ever have to go through this," was but one of the poignant statements marking Mischa Barton's court win on Monday. From March this year, the O.C. actress has battled a painful and deeply "humiliating" legal case against an ex-lover who threatened to release intimate video tapes, which he'd filmed in secret, to the public.

Stating that he'd hidden cameras around the bedroom, #MischaBarton's "worst fears" were realized when her former partner — let's call him "that piece of shit" — revealed that not only had he obtained numerous nude images without her permission, but had plans to disseminate them in exchange for $$$. Classy.

The discovery has been dubbed by Baton as "revenge porn," a term used to describe intimate images distributed without consent. Typically, revenge porn is conducted by an ex, and more typically still by the ex of someone famous — P.O.S.'s have to make their buck somehow, I suppose.

Lisa Bloom — total kween slash Burton's kick-ass attorney — not only ensured that this vile excuse for a human was struck with a 100-yard restraining order, but that the Los Angeles Superior Court will retain full jurisdiction over the case, should any images resurface in the future. In other words, anyone circulating nudey snaps of Barton will be taken to the cleaners, stat.

You get 'em, girls:

COURT VICTORY today with Mischa Barton. Distribution of the explicit images banned, ex stays 100 yards away forever. pic.twitter.com/cr0cWtveYg — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 5, 2017

Sadly, Barton's case is not an anomaly, yet her success brings us one step closer to tackling not only this wildly misogynistic and disrespectful act, but to encourage ladies everywhere to stand up for their rights:

“I came forward to fight this not only for myself, but for all the women out there. I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this.”

Preach, Barton!

(Source: The Huffington Post)