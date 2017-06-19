Mission: Impossible 6 has a lot to live up to since Rogue Nation set the high bar for the long-lasting franchise. Luckily, director #ChristopherMcQuarrie is back at the helm, and he’s brought some new talent to the cast.

The director has posted on his Twitter account a photo of the female cast in his latest spy adventure. We have newcomers #VanessaKirby (The Crown) and the always wonderful #AngelaBassett (Black Panther). Returning in the sequel is franchise favorite #RebeccaFerguson, who is reprising her role as Ilsa Faust from Rogue Nation. #MichelleMonaghan, who played Julia Meade from Mission: Impossible 3 and Ghost Protocol will also return in the sixth installment.

Could M:I 6 Be The Dawn Of A Female-led Sequel/Spinoff In The Future?

Evening out the cast with more females could spark some potential demand for future sequels in the franchise. Rebecca Ferguson especially held her own opposite megastar #TomCruise in the previous film. Giving her a possible spinoff with an entirely new cast could work on all levels.

Adding a veteran like Angela Bassett, whose presence ignites power no matter the role, is perfect for #MissionImpossible6. If her mysterious role could be the start of something fresh in the series, just as Ferguson was, Mission: Impossible could expand on the universe; just like what The Bourne Legacy did, but with a better and more original path.

Hopefully Michelle Monaghan gets a bigger role this time around, for she presents a domestic stability angle that other spy franchises lack. Bringing her back in an expanded role would push Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in a new direction, maybe even something that could spark the potential angles where the series can go next.

With Wonder Woman being a box office monster, and the masses clamoring for more realistic representation, having a female-led cast within the #MissionImpossible universe could invite new audiences, giving it another twenty years of freshness.

Mission: Impossible 6 stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, and Alec Baldwin. It will be released July 28, 2018.

Are you excited for the new female cast members? And what do you think about a possible Female-led Mission: Impossible? Leave your comments below.