Monty Python and the Holy Grail legend John Cleese recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he joked that he'd forgotten what age he was, before agreeing that he looked "fantastic" despite being "very, very old."

Then, revealing some musings on the concept of death, the 77-year-old doled out a enlightening perspective that we should probably all live by, saying:

"It's very nice, you know, being this old. Because when you're this old, you're going to die soon so you don't give a fuck, you see."

Fallon then asked the British icon if he was afraid of death, to which Cleese replied:

"No, I'm not afraid of death. I was thinking about it a lot, because you do as you get older, and I thought, well, most of the best people are dead. [...] And there is an awful lot of awful people still alive and most of them are in charge! No names!"

Watch the inspiring interview in the short #Hulu clip below:

Despite being 77-years-old and admitting that he will probably be giving up the ghost sooner rather than later, the actor is keeping himself wildly busy with the John Cleese Live On Stage tour, accompanied by a screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Chatting about the project, Cleese then said that not only does he think the movie is actually a bit crap, but also that:

"This is the easiest money I have ever made."

Then — as the audience erupted into laughter — after Jimmy prompted him that that wasn't really the most appropriate reaction to relay when trying to promote a show, the actor corrected himself:

"Oh, it's such a thrill to be back on the road again..."

What a legend! John may have been around for an ungodly number of decades, but he's still got it.

John Cleese is on tour from September 19, 2017.

Do you agree with the actor's realistic thoughts on death?