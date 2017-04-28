It's no secret that when Deadpool came out back in 2016, we were floored by the sheer amount of naughtiness compressed into its 1 hour 48 minute running time. And although raunchy scenes were scattered throughout the entire movie, we can all remember one segment in particular — the one that sees the couple banging to a number of holidays such as Valentine’s Day, International Women’s Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Months on though, and thanks to a recent interview given by Morena Baccarin, we now know that what was included in the final cut only just scratched the surface of what could have been. Chatting on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien about the sex scenes in Marvel's #Deadpool, the actress — who plays Vanessa — revealed that a huge amount of content was actually left on the cutting room floor.

Alongside the holidays mentioned above, she and Ryan Reynolds also spent hours filming many others. Here were her exact words:

"It took about two days to shoot because it was us making sweet love for an entire calendar year. So it was all the holidays, you know? We dressed differently for every one. Believe me, there’s a lot left on the cutting room floor, because there’s a lot of holidays. And I feel good about that — the part that was left out."

For now, there's no indication what it was exactly that was cut out from the final sex scene sequence, but it's clear that Morena Baccarin is sure glad that it was. Though, when O'Brien asked her if something upsetting to her was taken out, she replied:

"No, no, no. I literally mean that was enough sex. Nobody needs to see more than what was in the movie."

Hmmm. I don't know about you guys, but I think we're definitely up for seeing a little more when Deadpool 2 finally shimmies into our lives in 2018.

Watch the entire interview in the clip below:

