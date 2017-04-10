With the summer season well on its way, many of us are already preparing for at least one or two wedding invitations to burst through our letter boxes. Without a doubt, it's an exciting time for family and friends — even more so when we remember that the ways in which people celebrate their unions of love are getting more and more creative with each year.

The following ceremony is no exception. When two college sweethearts — Cindy and Matthew — decided to get married, they agreed to pull out all the stops by throwing one of the most spectacular #HarryPotter wedding parties ever. And in a testament of true love, Matt decided to let his fiancee plan a ceremony of her dreams despite not being a fan of the J.K. Rowling book series himself.

After stumbling upon the perfect location of Hollywood Castle in Los Angeles, and being helped in the planning by event designers Crosby + Jon, the loved-up pair finally tied the knot in front of their favorite Muggles and one of the most sensational backdrops ever. Check out some of the images from their big day, from the intricate Marauders Map invitations that Cindy made herself, to the magical Great Hall dining area and a wand gift for every attendee:

See more:

To keep the Harry Potter theme alive, many of the guests even agreed to come dressed in Hogwarts robes, ensuring that this was the most memorable day ever for Cindy and Matt:

J.K. Rowling would be impressed with this Harry Potter-themed wedding: https://t.co/H6JezX8vHH pic.twitter.com/yh2b3iZ5ha — HuffPost Parents (@HuffPostParents) April 9, 2017

I don't know about you guys, but this beats Bill and Fleur's sweet set-up at The Burrow any day.

Would you have a Harry Potter-themed wedding?

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

(Source: Cosmopolitan)