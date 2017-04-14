The world of Lycans and Vampires is truly a bloody spectacle, with over-the-top murder scenes that even Dracula would find massively intense. In this universe there is only one person with the training and skills to perform these intricate assassinations with utter perfection, and her name is Selene (#KateBeckinsale). Others sure do come close, though.

Now, to celebrate the release of Underworld: Blood Wars on digital HD, Blu-Ray and DVD, today we are listing the top five most spectacular kills in all of the #Underworld franchise.

1. Selene Kills Viktor

Film: Underworld

Year: 2003

Directed By: Len Wiseman

To start off our list, at number one is the kill that started it all. To protect her lover the hybrid Michael (#ScottSpeedman), Selene betrays the manipulative Viktor (#BillNighy) by splitting his head in half!

2. Selene Kills Marius

Film: Underworld: Blood Wars

Year: 2017

Director: Anna Foerster

After Lycan leader Marius (#TobiasMenzies) drank the last vile of Michael's blood, inheriting his last remaining memories, Selene reacted by performing one of her most brutal kills yet: She ripped Marius' spine out!

3. Get To The Chopper! Selene Kills Markus

Film: Underworld: Evolution

Year: 2006

Director: Len Wiseman

Can it get more brutal than this?

After Markus (#TonyCurran) witnessed the death of his brother William (#BrianSteele) by the hands of Michael, he made it his ultimate mission to finish off Selene once and for all. Unfortunately for Marcus, Selene is an expert-level master in the art of helicopter blades. Ever eaten a sloppy Joe? Well, how about sloppy Markus?

4. Eve Devours Dr. Lane

Film: Underworld: Awakening

Year: 2012

Director: Måns Mårlind & Björn Stein

In Selene's family, killing comes in the blood and no one did it better than Selene's own daughter Eve (#IndiaEisley). Dr. Lane (#StephenRea) shouldn't have messed with this young vampire.

5. David Kills Semira

'Underworld: Blood Wars' [Credit: Sony]

Film: Underworld: Blood Wars

Year: 2017

Director: Anna Foerster

Perhaps one of the best kills in all of the franchise came when Semira (#LaraPulver), after discovering her experiments had worked, granting her protection from the Sun, was killed by David (#TheoJames).

What is your favorite kill in the Underworld franchise? Let me know in the comments below!

See Also: