Come along, Pond (and everyone else who loves Doctor Who)!

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 is almost upon us, and that means incredible events and parties for fans all around the Gaslamp District of San Diego. This year, Movie Pilot is partnering up with BBC America for something truly special: The first-ever Doctor Who Cosplay Show.

On the night of Saturday, July 22nd at 7 p.m., the rooftop of the Omnia Nightclub will transform into a place for die-hard Whovians and #cosplay fans alike to come together and celebrate their love of Doctor Who. Beloved characters from across the Doctor Who universe will be repped by some of today's most popular cosplayers including

Luc Luzzo (@bboyspiderman)

Rian Synnth (@riansynthh)

Jess "Maid of Might" (@maidofmight)

Riley Miner (@dude_riley)

Leo Camacho (@mrleozombie)

Dana Lynnex (@danalynnex)

Reagan Kathryn (@reagankathryn)

Elizabeth Rage (@elizabethrage)

Hendo Art (@hendoart)

Keaghlan Ashley (@redtilldeaddesign)

Ashlynne Dae (@ashlynnedae)

Plus, you can submit your own Doctor Who-related cosplay on our Doctor Who Cosplay Show site for a chance to enter the contest and join our crew on stage! Simply send us your Instagram handle and any pictures you have of you cosplaying as a #DoctorWho character and you're in the running.

Movie Pilot will stream live coverage of the event on the Super News Live Facebook page with a pre-show, live stream of cosplayers walking the runway, and interactive, fan-created TARDIS booth—which may or may not be bigger on the inside (if someone gets us a sonic screwdriver, we'll see what we can do).

“Comic-Con is Movie Pilot's Super Bowl and we’re thrilled to be partnering with BBC AMERICA, a network with incredible shows like Doctor Who, that has spanned so many generations of fans,” says Movie Pilot CEO and co-founder, Tobi Bauckhage.

"Comic-Con is Movie Pilot's Super Bowl and we’re thrilled to be partnering with BBC AMERICA, a network with incredible shows like Doctor Who, that has spanned so many generations of fans."



Oswald Mendez, EVP of Marketing and Digital for BBC America, is just as enthusiastic: “BBC America recognizes that fans are at the core of our shows; they bring true passion, enthusiasm and a voice that make our series come alive. We look forward to celebrating Doctor Who and its incredibly enthusiastic fan base at Comic-Con this year with this awesome cosplay show in partnership with Movie Pilot.”

In addition to the Doctor Who cosplay runway, Movie Pilot will be taking over Berkeley Pizza, located right in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Movie Pilot Presents The Super News Pizza Live Lounge HQ will bring fans in San Diego and around the world live coverage of #SDCC2017 courtesy of our Facebook Live Super News team. Live shows will feature interviews with top talent, special FX makeup transformations on hit Facebook Live show Becoming, and video gameplay. Fans visiting San Diego can watch it all go down and be part of our live audience Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21. If you're heading to San Diego Comic-Con, we'd love for you to swing by and say hi!

But no worries if you can't make it: You can still keep up to date with all the latest going down at SDCC with our Facebook Live team.

See you in San Diego!