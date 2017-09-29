ByCreators Team, writer at Creators.co
Welcome to another edition of Movie Pilot Picks, a monthly newsletter in which we take a moment to reflect on some of the very best articles of the period. While there will always be those articles that become viral hits, we wanted to create a space for the passion projects that dare to go beyond the veil of mainstream conventions. Our staff has manually combed through every post in September to bring you a grand selection of quality articles that tap into multiple themes and topics across the entertainment spectrum.

From a deep look into the religious meaning and polarizing messages of mother! to understanding the impact of Rotten Tomatoes on Hollywood, there's an article for every kind of movie and lover to lose themselves in. We hope you enjoy reading these as much as we did.

*Note: These articles are listed in no particular order.

[Credit: Rotten Tomatoes]
Are bad reviews really the reason behind many of the box office failures in 2017, or is it easier for film executives to point the finger to shift blame? Lee Butler takes a look at why the popular review website doesn't have the box office impact that Hollywood thinks it does.

[Credit: HBO]
Imogen Donovan puts the spotlight on cosplay and how Game of Throne's Brienne inspired one woman to have the confidence in herself.

