Why 'Arrow' Is Unfit To Tackle Black Lives Matter - Awad Daniel takes a moment to reflect on Arrow and why the show is just not prepared to tackle such an important movement.

In Honor Of Len Wein: The Legend Who Reshaped The Comic Book Industry - If you're unfamiliar with just exactly who Len Wein is, check out Tom Bacon's article on how his writing changed the comic book business.

From 1D To Leona: The Greatest 'X Factor' Contestants Of All Time - X Factor is more than just reality TV as the show has contributed many great voices to the music industry over the years. Michael Patterson's list is one you definitely need to check out.

Are bad reviews really the reason behind many of the box office failures in 2017, or is it easier for film executives to point the finger to shift blame? Lee Butler takes a look at why the popular review website doesn't have the box office impact that Hollywood thinks it does.

The Book Was Better: Learning To Accept Hollywood Film Adaptions - Book lovers across the world know by now that film adaptations of their favorite stories will never be as amazing as the source material. But does that make them bad? Brittany King highlights why these films can be important.

'mother!' Has No Faith That God Is Capable Of Doing Good For Us - If you've been looking for a great in-depth read on Aronofsky's latest film, look no further than Carlos Gonzalez's article on mother! and his deep dive into the movie's polarizing, religious messages.

Imogen Donovan puts the spotlight on cosplay and how Game of Throne's Brienne inspired one woman to have the confidence in herself.

Freddie Mercury's Life Is Still An Oscar-Worthy Biopic Waiting To Be Made, If 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Tones It Down - Even though there's been much debate behind-the-scenes on how to handle a Queen biopic, Franco Gucci believes that 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody is still a film worth being excited for.

'Star Wars' Is Totally A Girl Thing And It's Not Tough To See Why - "Star Wars is not just a thing for boys and it never was," writes Jenika Enoch, and we whole heartedly agree! Check out her article to understand just how influential this mega franchise has been for millions of girls around the world.

3 Lessons Modern Superhero Movies Can Learn From M. Night Shyamalan's 'Unbreakable' - Unbreakable was, without a doubt, a superhero film that was ahead of its time. Matthew Rudoy discusses not just what made the film so memorable, but also what future comic book movies can learn from it.

