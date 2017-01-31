Did you know it's the #SuperBowl this weekend? Of course you did, unless you've spent January hiding inside a cave without an iPhone charger. The biggest sporting event in the US calendar is mere days away, but amid the hurricane of hype and the question of whether Tom Brady will earn a fifth Super Bowl ring or the Falcons will take a claw to the Patriots's dreams of lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy, there's also the tantalizing matter of the adverts.

Yep, the adverts are half the fun of the Super Bowl, a chance for auto and tech companies to get creative, and for movie studios to get a hundred million eyeballs on a trailer for an upcoming movie of their choice. And at an eye-watering $5m per 30 seconds of airtime, that promo push comes at a price. This year, every major studio other than Warner Bros. has shelled out and purchased ad time for a bunch of movie trailers, most of which will be 30 second TV spots featuring all-new footage.

So, as you crack open a beer or five, throw your support behind New England or Atlanta, and covertly mime the words to whichever hits Lady Gaga elects to sing during her half-time show, let's take a look at which movies you'll be seeing teased at the Super Bowl LI on Sunday night.

Marvel/Disney

According to Deadline's breakdown of the ad space bought, #Disney have two trailers to premiere at the Super Bowl. It's all but guaranteed that the first of those will be for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, which hits theaters May 5. We've already had a proper trailer, which focused mostly on the comedic elements of the galactic sequel...

...and while a new trailer might reveal more of the story, or tease new characters like the villainous Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) whom we haven't seen yet, it's much likelier that Disney will deliver mass appeal and play to the crowd with more footage of Groot being the cutest fucking baby tree you ever saw. Seriously, the plants section at IKEA would be much less grim if they had a Groot or two for sale.

The second Disney offering is less clear, but my money's on a trailer for #BeautyAndTheBeast, which is already looking like it could be the studio's biggest hit of the year (Star Wars: The Last Jedi aside, obviously). A Super Bowl ad is a great chance to get men and teenage boys on board with this movie which seems to be generating more hype among women right now.

There's also a chance we could get a new trailer for Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, although I'd rather we didn't considering a new Pirates movie is about as thrilling a prospect as a naturalist sauna with Donald Jr. and Eric. Definitely don't expect anything major for Thor: Ragnarok or The Last Jedi — both are too far away and Star Wars doesn't need the promo anyway.

Fox

Most of the Super Bowl audience probably won't have the wildest clue what #ACureForWellness is prior to Sunday night, but Fox have confirmed that they'll give their Gore Verbinski-directed horror flick a push at the Super Bowl. Wellness is the story of Mr. Lockhart (Dane DeHaan), who's sent by the American company he works for to locate their CEO, who's fallen off the radar at a remote retreat in the Swiss Alps.

When he arrives, Lockhart finds there's a whole bunch of super-surreal shit going on at the gothic mountaintop "wellness center," ultimately calling his own sanity into question. It looks pretty incredible, and could be a big hit if Fox nails the tone of the new TV spot (check out the original trailer above). The movie's out February 17.

Fox also have Logan out soon (March 10) so you'd expect them to push that, but we just got a new trailer in January so any TV spot might not contain much new footage.

Paramount

Paramount's #Baywatch hits theaters May 19, just in time for the arrival of summer on the west coast, and a fun, mass-appeal Super Bowl ad (as teased by Dwayne Johnson on Instagram) could be a game changer here for the reboot of Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhof's classic TV show.

The Baywatch trailers so far have focused heavily on The Rock as Mitch Buchannon, but I'd put money on Summer (Alexandra Daddario) and C.J. (Kelly Rohrbach) getting plenty of attention from NFL fans on Sunday.

Paramount will also promote Transformers: The Last Knight with a trailer during the game.

Pre-game there'll be a new TV spot for Ghost In The Shell. Scarlett Johansson as an ass-kicking cyborg determined to find out who "stole her life" is a recipe for a huge box office success, but being an anime adaptation there's every chance this movie will suck — a tight new trailer could put those doubts to rest and help make Ghost another Lucy-sized smash for ScarJo (hopefully the film itself will be less of a monumental car crash than that).

Universal

There's only one movie Universal will be looking to promote at the Super Bowl, and that's #TheFateOfTheFurious, whose first trailer basically broke the internet. There's every chance Fate will be the biggest movie of summer, and certainly the only one in which Charlize Theron plays an evil genius hacker, so expect the studio to give it another balls-to-the-wall TV spot which plays up the insane action sequences.

Maybe we'll also get a glimpse at Helen Mirren's mysterious character. Here's hoping she's armed with a rocket launcher. I'm thirsty for that.

Sony

Sony had looked likely to promote #SpiderManHomecoming, another movie which could benefit from reaching a much broader audience than just teens and younger males with a Super Bowl ad. However, there's been no recent talk of a Homecoming trailer and instead, it's been confirmed that Sony will debut a pair of ads for their sci-fi/alien contact movie Life, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds.

The film, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson from the last Mission: Impossible, has been super low-key so far but the big promo push from Sony suggests they want to start building some serious hype before its released on March 24.

Check out the first trailer for Life above.

Summit

Having seen the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 2, I can't swear to it actually having much of a story beyond vague revenge, but I'll probably be there to see it anyway. Summit are going bigger with this sequel and a Super Bowl ad is brilliant exposure for Keanu Reeves's action franchise comeback vehicle.

Expect a new TV spot to focus on #JohnWick's handy ability to take down entire of armed men solo — it's Keanu, not the villains, who are the main draw here.

As mentioned above, Warner Bros. have opted against promoting any of their slate this year, so nothing for LEGO Batman, Wonder Woman, Kong: Skull Island or Justice League. Regardless of whether the Patriots or the Falcons take home that trophy on Sunday, though, movie fans are the real winners here.

So, to recap, new trailers/TV spots for the following movies are confirmed:

A Cure For Wellness

Baywatch

Ghost In The Shell

Life

The Fate Of The Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

While the following are likely to get some love at Super Bowl LI, but so far unconfirmed:

Beauty And The Beast

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

John Wick: Chapter 2

Logan

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

