Every time we go to the movies, we tend to forget the massive amount of passion and work was put into the film in order for it to be created. Do you know how hard it is to make a $250 million successful blockbuster movie? One of the most difficult tasks is managing your production schedule and for the studios to set a date sometimes years in advance for certain films to be released.

As we have seen, it is common for a studio to rearrange its schedule; sometimes the movie is pushed to cutback on the competition or move into a more successful month, but other times the productions themselves could be facing issues.

While it is certainly a surprise when a movie is delayed, sometimes you can sense it way in advance for a variety of reasons. In that case, which movies will be delayed this year to a later date? While I have a feeling there could be more than five, I have chosen five films that wouldn't surprise me in being delayed.

'World War Z 2'

Current Release Date: June 9th, 2017

June 9th, 2017 Current Director: David Fincher (rumored)

David Fincher (rumored) Current Cast: Brad Pitt, Cristian Lazar

At this point, almost nobody believes that this movie will release this June. We have heard almost nothing about the sequel to World War Z, which is an obviously huge issue considering the movie is planned to release into theaters in four months. Brad Pitt is confirmed to return as the main character along with Cristian Lazar in a supporting role, but no other actors or actresses have been announced for the movie.

After reports of director David Fincher talking with Pitt about the project after former director J.A. Bayona exited over the summer of 2016, Paramount was expected to announce a new release date for the project. Considering that the movie hasn't started filing yet, you should expect Paramount to announce a new release date sometime before June.

'Friday the 13th'

Current Release Date: October 13th, 2017

October 13th, 2017 Current Director: Breck Eisner

Breck Eisner Current Cast: None

You may or may not have realized that there's a Friday the 13th reboot coming out this year. For the longest time, we didn't hear anything about the new film. In fact, it's been delayed for a whopping eight years but it appears that Paramount is finally getting their act together.

Friday the 13th has a script, a director, filming date, and it will begin filming in Atlanta in the spring when the weather gets nicer. Casting has already started and the producers already have a solid premise for what direction they want the movie to go in. However, considering its history, I wouldn't be surprised if the film was pushed back one more time before we actually are able to see it on the big screen, even if it's only by a month or two — which would be a shame, considering its current release date puts it on Friday the 13th in the middle of the Halloween season.

'The Flash'

Current Release Date: March 16th, 2018

March 16th, 2018 Current Director: None

None Current Cast: Ezra Miller, Kiersey Clemons, Ray Fisher, Billy Crudup

With multiple directors leaving the project along with a page-one rewrite, the film appears to be in serious trouble. It would take a miracle to save this film in time for the release date. Aquaman appears to have its act together as it is wrapping up casting and is getting ready to begin filming, and it was still pushed back two months to an October 2018 release.

With all of the changes to the crew, it would be almost impossible for Warner Bros. to stay loyal to their original release date, which is actually great news considering most of us would rather wait an extra year and see a potentially better movie starring the Scarlet Speedster. It wouldn't surprise me to see The Flash to be delayed.

Han Solo Anthology Movie

Current Release Date: May 25th, 2018

May 25th, 2018 Current Directors: Phil Lord and Chris Miller

Phil Lord and Chris Miller Current Cast: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson

Don't be alarmed! The untitled Han Solo anthology movie is under control and there are some great minds behind the project. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed beloved movies such as The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, will be directing the next Star Wars anthology film. Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and The Force Awakens will be writing the movie along with his son Jon.

If everything is going so well, why would the movie need to be pushed back? It will be for the same reason The Last Jedi was pushed back seven months to December: Lucasfilm owned the December box office two years in a row with The Force Awakens and Rogue One and with a Star Wars movie coming out every year in the foreseeable future, it is a wise move by Lucasfilm to continue dominating the month of December.

Also, why would Disney want to release a Star Wars movie three weeks after the release of the biggest comic book movie ever made — Avengers: Infinity Wars — potentially cannibalizing their own returns? Set your calendars for December 13th, 2018.

'Avatar 2'

Current Release Date: December 21st, 2018

December 21st, 2018 Current Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Current Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang

Last but certainly not least is Avatar 2 — along with 3, 4, and 5. James Cameron has been producing four movies at the same time and even though it sounds impossible, he says he's pulling it off. Cameron has stated that he is almost done with the script for Avatar 5, but this project is nowhere near finished. The sequel to the extremely successful Avatar has missed multiple release dates and nothing so far has indicated that James Cameron will hit this one either.

Truthfully, I believe it's crazy that Fox is even taking the risk and letting this ginormous project continue and the only reason Cameron is being left alone is because Avatar became one of the most successful films of all time. If I had to put money on it, I would say that we are not going to see this trilogy continue until the next decade.

What do you guys think? Which of these movies will be delayed? Discuss below!