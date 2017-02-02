17 years after he first clawed his way through our screens in X-Men back in 2000, Hugh Jackman is returning to play regenerative super-mutant, Wolverine, in what will be the last in the three-part Wolverine franchise, the aptly titled, Logan. The 10th movie in the X-Men franchise, Logan looks set to be Wolverine's dramatic Series swan song, as it does for Patrick Stewart who has played alongside Jackman as Charles Xavier (Professor X) since the beginning.

But aside from gorging yourself on an epic X-Men & related spin-offs marathon, there are plenty of other movies you should watch to get you in the mood for Logan — if you find yourself in need of any more encouragement. Scheduled for release in March, you've got one month to binge yourself silly on all these Logan-like movies, happy watching Wolverettes!

1. 'Midnight Special' (2016)

Director: Jeff Nicholas

Jeff Nicholas Starring: Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton & Kirsten Dunst

Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton & Kirsten Dunst Why It's Like Logan: Set in the sprawling Texan outback, Roy (Shannon) attempts to protect his son, Alton, a young boy with extraordinary special powers who is being pursued by both the government and a creepy cult. Aside from being one of the most overlooked movies of 2016, the parallels between Logan and Midnight Special are quite glaringly apparent. Like Roy, Logan is entrusted with a young child (Laura) with extraordinary powers, they both have to flee and hide from a group of hellbent pursuers all within a very dusty, vast terrain - Midnight Special is a must watch.

2. 'Gran Torino' (2008)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Staring: Clint Eastwood, Bill Gerber & Robert Lorenz

Clint Eastwood, Bill Gerber & Robert Lorenz Why It's Like Logan: With Clint Eastwood playing Walt Kowalaski, a widowed war veteran who feels alienated from his family and is generally angry at a world he no longer feels he has a place in, Walt is in many ways the non-mutant doppelgänger of Logan. Like Walt, Logan is also struggling to find a place for himself in a world that has moved on without him, is also combating the gripes of aging and is sucked into a drama that he did not ask for when outside forces give him no option but to act.

3. 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Director: George Miller

George Miller Cast: Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Why It's Like Logan: Setting is the key to understanding the similarities between Logan and Mad Max: Fury World. Both are set in post-apocalyptic worlds, which apparently goes hand-in-hand with having your movie take place in the desert. With different territories of the world being governed by corrupt, crooked leaders, a few chosen individuals (i.e. Furiosa / Logan) have to fight for what is right in the face of some pretty terrifying odds. Sand aside, the movies share a similarly fast pace, epic stunts, car chases and some pretty mind boggling special effects.

4. 'Barfly' (1987)

Director: Barbet Schroeder

Barbet Schroeder Cast: Mickey Rourke, Faye Dunaway & Alice Krige

Mickey Rourke, Faye Dunaway & Alice Krige Why It's Like Logan: Written by Charles Bukowski as a semi-autobiography, Barfly follows Henry (Rourke) who is a dropout alcoholic living in a destitute apartment whose only solace is his writing. While not perhaps the most obvious choice to partner with Logan, Barfly follows the plight of a middle aged man who has learnt to use alcohol as a crutch — which is a behavior that Logan, too, has picked up as a means to endure his chronic pain and also as a means of escaping his present reality.

5. 'Sin City' (2005)

Director: Frank Miller, Robert Rodriquez & Quentin Tarantino

Frank Miller, Robert Rodriquez & Quentin Tarantino Cast: Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Clive Owen, Brittany Murphy & Jessica Alba

Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Clive Owen, Brittany Murphy & Jessica Alba Why It's Like Logan: With its moody neo-noir aesthetic and serious tone, Sin City mirrors the grave feel of Logan, as well as sharing a latent sense of desperation that the universe surrounding the main characters is seething with hostility and unseen threats. Bruce Willis' character, Detective John Hartigan, is startlingly like Jackman's Logan, being enticed out of retirement and a long career of trying to do the right thing in order to help a vulnerable, innocent young female. Also, as has been heavily hinted in the hype surrounding Logan, it seems likely that Logan may reach a similar fate to his Sin City counterpart.

6. 'Birdman' (2014)

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Alejandro G. Iñárritu Cast: Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Emma Stone, Naomi Watts & Amy Ryan

Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Emma Stone, Naomi Watts & Amy Ryan Why It's Like Logan: Riggan Thomson (Keaton) is a faded Hollywood actor struggling to find his place after finding fame at a young age playing the superhero 'Birdman.' Deciding to try to distance himself from his 'Birdman' persona, Riggan endeavors to bring an adaption of a Raymond Carver story to Broadway but in doing so, finds his self-belief perpetually questioned. Of course there's the immediate link to an element of the supernatural and a meta-link between actors playing superheroes within movies, but the similarities between Birdman and Logan lie more in their aging, male protagonists who battle with their own self-assurance, their own self-worth and the discovery that they still have something valuable to contribute even though they are no longer agile, youthful men.

7. 'The Wrestler' (2008)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky Cast: Mickey Rourke, Marisa Tomei & Evan Rachel Wood

Mickey Rourke, Marisa Tomei & Evan Rachel Wood Why It's Like Logan: The third movie on our list to feature Micky Rourke, The Wrestler follows an aging wrestler, 'The Ram,' who even though he is well past his prime, continues to fight to try to keep his legacy alive. Like Logan, 'The Ram' is an older man, but he still proves he's strong, fierce and able to step up the plate when he needs to. Estranged from the people that they love, both protagonists harbor a deep seated pain which, you guessed it, means they both suffer from a pretty hefty alcohol problem.

8. 'Unbreakable' (2000)

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan Cast: Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson & Robin Wright Penn

Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson & Robin Wright Penn Why It's Like Logan: This superhero thriller which follows Elijah (Jackson), a disabled comic book shop owner, and David (Willis) who discovers he has supernatural powers after surviving a horrific train crash, Unbreakable touches upon issues of chronic pain, which Logan himself is battling with as well as what it means to be a mortal with superhuman powers.