How do you even follow up an action-packed reboot like the new Power Rangers? With more movies, of course! The credits may have rolled, but that doesn't mean the viewing party has to stop.

Power Rangers is far more than just two hours of teens kicking alien butt. Amidst those colorful suits and intergalactic villains, there were some deeper, familiar themes. Coming of age, friendship, the corruption of power and of course, those classic sci-fi tropes; these are all central to not only Power Rangers, but a myriad of other titles.

See also:

Power Rangers [Credit: Lionsgate]

What's On Next?

So you've finished Power Rangers. What's next? Take a gander at this list of similar movies and experience those same themes all over again:

1. 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Big Hero 6 [Credit: Disney]

Don't recoil in horror from this animated Pixar film just yet. Sure, it's deliberately juvenile, but Big Hero 6 has cemented itself as a classic movie for all ages. It tells the story of a young scientist who loses his brother in a freak accident, and forms a superhero gang with his friends to avenge who he believes to be responsible for his death.

Big Hero 6 is funny, heartwarming, and horribly tragic all at once, and really drives home the importance of friendship in the face of adversity. Plus, superheroes!

2. 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' (2014)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

If you're looking for another recent reboot of an eighties childhood classic, then look no further than Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Megan Fox joins New York City's gnarliest vigilantes as they do what they do best: protect the city from evil and eat pizza. Admittedly, this remake is of dubious quality, but it might just sate your need for a modern interpretation of a much-treasured childhood series.

3. 'Chronicle' (2012)

Chronicle [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

If Power Rangers has taught us anything, it's that underground caverns are best left unexplored. Chronicle is a found-footage movie about a group of teenagers who stumble upon a mysterious cave that bestows them with freakish powers. In typical teenage boy fashion, they proceed to use those powers in the most hilarious way possible: with immature pranks on local townspeople.

Of course, it's all fun and games until someone gets hurt— and that's exactly what happens. As one of the boy's powers begins to spiral out of control, his friends must act to stop him from losing himself. Chronicle is also written by Max Landis, who actually wrote the original Power Rangers reboot script.

4. 'I Am Number Four' (2011)

I Am Number Four [Credit: Walt Disney Studios]

It seems that not every teenager on Earth is what they appear to be, and both Power Rangers and I Am Number Four definitely drive that message home. The aptly named John Smith is a secret alien asylum seeker living under the disguise of a regular Earth high schooler. But the sudden arrival of the same menacing aliens he's hiding from means he's going to have to use his powers to fight the evil that threatens both him and the ones he loves.

5. 'Super 8' (2011)

Super 8 [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

A group of small-town children in the late seventies stumble upon a massive discovery whilst making a home movie. It seems that the government is trying to hide something big, but that something has escaped. Strange things start happening around the town, and the kids find themselves implicated in whatever is going on. Is the mysterious creature the enemy here, or are the government the real villains?

6. 'Tron: Legacy' (2010)

Tron: Legacy [Credit: Walt Disney Studios]

A sequel to the 1982 original, Tron: Legacy follows the son of a missing man in his very own neon adventure-slash-nightmare. Sucked into a bizarre virtual reality, he must prevent a digital alien species from breaking out of their world and taking over his own. Much like Power Rangers, it's a story of a youth burdened with unexpected responsibility in a unique sci-fi setting.

7. 'Midnight Special' (2016)

Midnight Special [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

With great power comes not only great responsibility, but immense danger. Power Rangers proves that being bestowed with powers as a teenager is hard enough, but imagine having to deal with those same struggles as a child. Midnight Special is the gripping tale of a father and his young son, Alton, who must flee from those who wish to control his powers. Meanwhile, 8-year-old Alton must discover the true purpose of his powers before it's too late.

8. 'X-Men' (2000)

X-Men [Credit: Walt Disney Studios]

The first-ever #XMen film will always have a special place in the hearts of every comic book nerd, and not just because it introduced us to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. X-Men wasn't only a great introduction to Professor X's team of mutants, but presented the challenges of wielding such powers whilst trying to juggle all the struggles of being a high school student.

Finally finding acceptance at Charles Xavier's school for mutants, Rogue still finds herself feeling like an outsider thanks to her uncontrollable and highly volatile power. Not to mention even mutant high schools have their cliques. But just like Power Rangers, it's ultimately a lesson in being united by a common cause to fight against evil— in spite of those petty teenage dramas.

9. 'Project Almanac' (2015)

Project Almanac [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

In the same vein as Chronicle, Project Almanac is one horrifying found-footage lesson in why you shouldn't mess with science you don't understand. But then again, is there any teenager who wouldn't use a newly discovered time travel machine to make all their adolescent dreams come true?

Predictably, things don't go perfectly to plan, and this group of friends must desperately cling to each other as the chaos of the Butterfly Effect begins to take its toll on everything they hold dear. Seriously, does no one heed the words of Stan Lee anymore?

10. 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

The Breakfast Club [Credit: Universal Pictures]

It's no sci-fi, but The Breakfast Club is without a doubt the quintessential coming-of-age movie. Not to mention it gets bonus points for being from the eighties— and ever more bonus points for director John Hughes.

The ultimate depiction of high school cliques, this bandit of freaks and geeks without a doubt had a heavy influence on the Power Rangers writers. They may not be tasked with fighting off a villainous alien using newfound superpowers, but when you're in a dire situation like weekend detention, you have to band together to make what's wrong, right again.

11. 'The Maze Runner' (2014)

The Maze Runner [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

The Maze Runner contains three perfectly terrifying dystopian factors: amnesia, confinement and a slim chance of survival. Oh, and did I mention hormones?

A group of teenage boys are forced to grow up pretty damn fast after finding themselves trapped in a strange, enclosed field with no memory of who they are or how they got there. To escape, they must venture into a mysterious and dangerous maze that lies outside the walls of their society. As far as young adult survival thrillers go, it's veritably enthralling, and the mystery of the maze keeps the fascination burning.

12. 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie' (1995)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Because you just can't go past the original! Those lurid outfits; those crazy action sequences; that dramatic plot! The original Power Rangers movie from the mid-nineties is everything your inner child holds dear, and set to some killer electric guitar shredding. Go on, give it a watch— you know you want to!

Did Power Rangers remind you of any other films?