Since its release, IT has constantly been impressing movie goers and critics all around the world. After breaking box office records and pleasing die-hard Stephen King fans, it's safe to say IT has been a success for Warner Bros. So much so that they've set the release date for IT: Chapter 2 as September 6, 2019.

For some people, that release date may seem lightyears away and if that's the case for you, then you're going to need some films and #TV shows to keep you occupied for the next two years. Let's take a look at some films and TV shows you should love if you enjoyed IT!

1. 'Stand By Me'

Year: 1986

1986 Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Wil Wheaton

Stand By Me is arguably the most iconic film following the story of young kids' adventures and misadventures. You probably watched this classic film at some point in your childhood, but now is the perfect time to revisit this 1986 classic.

Stand By Me is set in 1959 and follows the story of four young boys who go searching for the dead body of a missing local boy. On this journey, the four boys learn many life lessons including the meaning of friendship, the value of doing the right thing and many others. Basically Stand By Me is the blueprint when it comes to childhood stories told with innocence. Think IT without a psychotic, otherworldly clown called Pennywise and you've got the bones for Stand By Me.

2. 'Super 8'

Year: 2011

2011 Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Cast: Joel Courtney, Kyle Chandler, Ryan Lee

J.J. Abrams has proven to be a director who can excellently tap into nostalgic feelings, clearly integrating what he enjoyed as a kid into his movies. This can be seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which has clearly been influenced by Star Wars: A New Hope. J.J. Abrams' childhood influences are also quite present in his sci-fi adventure film Super 8. In this film, we can see thematic similarities to the likes of The Goonies, Stand By Me and The Monster Squad — all films that were released in the mid-eighties.

In Super 8, we watch a group of friends investigating some mysterious activity in their small town. As the film goes on, the kids find out that there's something not quite right and they have to work to uncover the mystery — sound familiar? It's also worth noting that Steven Spielberg was the producer of Super 8, which is awesome because Spielberg is a legend at making films combining childhood innocence with sci-fi.

3. 'Stranger Things'

Year: 2016-Present

2016-Present Directors: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder

Stranger Things is the #Netflix sci-fi horror that took the world by storm last year. With its trendy '80s nostalgia and wonderful acting from the child actors, Stranger Things was bound to be a hit. The first season follows the story a young kid who goes missing in a small town, and it's up to his mother, a police officer and three of his friends to try and save him. Along the way, the kids run into some supernatural scenarios that they must overcome.

It's clear that the creators of Stranger Things, Mark and Ross Duffer, are fans of Steven King — and IT in particular. In fact, the Duffer brothers wanted to adapt IT into a movie! After Warner Bros. denied them the opportunity to adapt IT, the pair went on to do their own thing with Netflix, and Stranger Things was born. For people who are fans of IT and haven't seen Stranger Things yet, you have just enough time to watch Season 1 before the much-hyped second season returns in October!

4. 'The Monster Squad'

Year: 1987

1987 Director: Fred Dekker

Fred Dekker Cast: Andre Gower, Robby Kiger, Stephen Macht

Before Stand By Me — and even before the original 1990 IT adaptation — there was The Monster Squad. This is another classic film that follows a group of kids trying to solve their city's mysteries. The adults in The Monster Squad don't believe the kids (which is a running theme in films like this), meaning it's up to the kids to save the day.

This film may not be as well known as some of the other films on this list, but it's still hilarious and has a lot of heart. The Monster Squad should be the perfect remedy for your post-IT blues.

5. 'Midnight Special'

Year: 2016

2016 Director: Jeff Nichols

Jeff Nichols Cast: Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton, Kirsten Dunst

Midnight Special is one of the most thought-provoking and intriguing films on this entire list. It's also the first film on this list that follows the story of one particular kid, rather than a group. Midnight Special tells the story of a special kid called Alton, played by Jaeden Lieberher (who is Bill in IT!) and his quest to find himself and who he is, all while being chased by the government.

This sci-fi might be a little less innocent than the rest of the films on this list, but it still has the emotional weight that IT had. Midnight Special's excellent cast gives us heartfelt performances from Jaeden Lieberher, Michael Shannon, Adam Driver and Kirsten Dunst, and is certainly a must-watch for anybody who liked IT!

6. 'Chronicle'

Year: 2012

2012 Director: Josh Trank

Josh Trank Cast: Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell, Michael B. Jordan

Before Josh Trank made Fantastic Four in 2015, he made the cult sci-fi movie Chronicle in 2012. This excellent low-budget film explored how friendships can be tested when super powers come into play and darker sides are exposed. Chronicle gives us brilliant performances throughout, including a break-out performance from Dane DeHaan.

If you enjoyed seeing the relationships develop and mature in IT, then you'll love seeing this #superhero sci-fi story unravel in Chronicle. With 7.1 on IMDb and an awesome score of 85% Rotten Tomatoes, this is one you can't miss!

Two years might seem like a long time to wait for the IT sequel, but if you haven't seen anything on this list your viewing schedule should be fine. Besides, once filming begins on the second installment, there's no doubt we'll be constantly teased with trailers and set photos. These two things combined will get us through until IT: Chapter 2 is released on September 6, 2019.

