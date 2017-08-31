Welcome to another edition of Movie Pilot Picks, a monthly newsletter in which we take a moment to reflect on some of the very best articles of the period. While there will always be those articles that become viral hits, we wanted to create a space for the passion projects that dare to go beyond the veil of mainstream conventions. Our staff has manually combed through every post in August to bring you a grand selection of quality articles that tap into multiple themes and topics across the entertainment spectrum.

Poll Which article from our list was your favorite? 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Is Letting Down Its Female Characters And It's Super Frustrating To Watch

Time To Rewatch: How Christopher Nolan's Experimental Storytelling Prepared Him For 'Dunkirk'

How 'Atomic Blonde' Ultimately Failed Its LGBT Audience

Netflix Doesn't Have An Identity — And That's The Key To Its Success

It Comes With The Job: 3 Fascinating Moral Dilemmas Superheroes Face

Here's How DC Got Harley Right In 'Batman And Harley Quinn'

What 'Terminator 6' With Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Learn From The Awesome, Underrated 'T3: Rise Of The Machines'

Why The 'Game Of Thrones' Cave Painting Is Our Best Hint Yet That Jon Snow Is Azor Ahai, The Last Hero

How DC's Joker Solo Film Could Open The Door For A New Elseworlds Franchise

Why 'Annabelle Creation' Proves A 'Conjuring' Cinematic Universe Could Work

