The MTV Awards have a long history of truly eye bleeding fashion that would give any self-respecting Sunday school teacher a stress-related hernia at first sight and, thankfully, 2017 was no exception.
With a plethora of sultry, scandalous and sensational outfits sashaying down the red carpet, it's hard to narrow down the stars who shone the most brightly but the roundup below is a good place to start!
Snoop Dogg And Martha Stewart
Admit it, we are all shipping Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart and, after seeing this loving embrace, I have my own theory about what Snoop's wife, Shante Broadus, might be hinting at in this claws-out post:
Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman
Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman showcase their snarling resemblance in an adorably coordinated black, gray and silver ensemble.
Emma Watson
Emma Watson was sparking both inside and out thanks to a smattering of sequins and the first ever gender-neutral MTV award win.
Zac Efron
Zac Efron looks like he walked straight out of a washing machine detergent commercial and the way his outfit coordinates with his pearly whites is I.C.O.N.I.C.
Cara Delevingne
Serving alien goddess, razor cheek-boned realness.
Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders
Jharell Jherome and Ashton Sanders are a vintage sportswear dream of a duo, but it's Jharell's delightfully '70s color palette that really steals the show. Looking at those confident poses, he totally knows it too.
The Stranger Things Kids
Everybody take a deep breath and say "awwwwwww."
Shannon Purser
Barb looks so much better without a soggy old slug hanging out of her decaying jaw. Who knew!
Alexandra Daddario
Alessandro Daddario looks like she has post-traumatic Baywatch syndrome with a focused stare that suggests she is still scanning the horizon for struggling swimmers.
13 Reasons Why Cast
While the words "checkered white suit and black turtleneck" might want to make you throw up into your cupped hands when written down, seeing them of Miles Heizer (Alex in the show) is a revelation. What a style alchemist, turning faux passes into "hell yeahs" like a pro.
Gigi Gorgeous
Gigi Gorgeous is embodying the true spirit of #MTVAwards madness and I salute her for it.
Daniel Kaluuya And Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya and Aaron Taylor Johnson showcase some pared down British style in the sea of suits.
Zendaya
An outfit that would destroy a mere mortal only serves to enhance Zendaya's eternal slayage.
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort wasn't sure if the event was smart or casual so he just wore both!
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla's bold lips drag this pajama-esque ensemble out of the bedroom.
Josh Levi
Josh Levi appears to have been dragged through a hedge backwards while the sprinkler system was on, but he's at peace with it.
Camila Cabello And Zara Larsson
Camila and Zara looked mega-cute in their short and sweet glad rags, but those silver boots are the real winners here.
Taraji P. Henson
Channeling Empire's Cookie like a woman possessed, Taraji looks fierce as always in this blinding disco ball of a ballgown.
Luke Evans And Josh Gad
Luke Evans and Josh Gad might have missed out on an award, but it didn't stand in the way of their beautiful friendship.
Hailee Steinfeld
Anyone else sent on a nostalgic rollercoaster to the days of "Keypers," or is that just me?
Yara Shahidi and Jasmine Sanders
This cacophony of discordant prints really shouldn't work, but Yara and Jasmine have defied the laws of fashion physics.
Shay Mitchell
This tiger print is all well and good, but I think a Pretty Little Lion would be more appropriate tbh.
Amber Rose
Amber Rose knows how to work all of her angles and send the audience into red alert.
Farrah Abraham
Gypsies, tramps and...this.
Issa Rae
Issa Rae looks anything but Insecure in this frilled leather number.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee's technicolor dreamcoat.
Rebecca Black
Partyin', partyin' (Yeah).
RuPaul And Michelle Visage
The shade of it all!
Who do you think were the best and worst dressed at the MTV Awards?