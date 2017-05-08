The MTV Awards have a long history of truly eye bleeding fashion that would give any self-respecting Sunday school teacher a stress-related hernia at first sight and, thankfully, 2017 was no exception.

With a plethora of sultry, scandalous and sensational outfits sashaying down the red carpet, it's hard to narrow down the stars who shone the most brightly but the roundup below is a good place to start!

Snoop Dogg And Martha Stewart

Admit it, we are all shipping Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart and, after seeing this loving embrace, I have my own theory about what Snoop's wife, Shante Broadus, might be hinting at in this claws-out post:

Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman

Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman showcase their snarling resemblance in an adorably coordinated black, gray and silver ensemble.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson was sparking both inside and out thanks to a smattering of sequins and the first ever gender-neutral MTV award win.

Zac Efron

Zac Efron looks like he walked straight out of a washing machine detergent commercial and the way his outfit coordinates with his pearly whites is I.C.O.N.I.C.

Cara Delevingne

Serving alien goddess, razor cheek-boned realness.

Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders

Jharell Jherome and Ashton Sanders are a vintage sportswear dream of a duo, but it's Jharell's delightfully '70s color palette that really steals the show. Looking at those confident poses, he totally knows it too.

The Stranger Things Kids

Everybody take a deep breath and say "awwwwwww."

Shannon Purser

Barb looks so much better without a soggy old slug hanging out of her decaying jaw. Who knew!

Alexandra Daddario

Alessandro Daddario looks like she has post-traumatic Baywatch syndrome with a focused stare that suggests she is still scanning the horizon for struggling swimmers.

13 Reasons Why Cast

While the words "checkered white suit and black turtleneck" might want to make you throw up into your cupped hands when written down, seeing them of Miles Heizer (Alex in the show) is a revelation. What a style alchemist, turning faux passes into "hell yeahs" like a pro.

Gigi Gorgeous

Gigi Gorgeous is embodying the true spirit of #MTVAwards madness and I salute her for it.

Daniel Kaluuya And Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya and Aaron Taylor Johnson showcase some pared down British style in the sea of suits.

Zendaya

An outfit that would destroy a mere mortal only serves to enhance Zendaya's eternal slayage.

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort wasn't sure if the event was smart or casual so he just wore both!

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla's bold lips drag this pajama-esque ensemble out of the bedroom.

Josh Levi

Josh Levi appears to have been dragged through a hedge backwards while the sprinkler system was on, but he's at peace with it.

Camila Cabello And Zara Larsson

Camila and Zara looked mega-cute in their short and sweet glad rags, but those silver boots are the real winners here.

Taraji P. Henson

Channeling Empire's Cookie like a woman possessed, Taraji looks fierce as always in this blinding disco ball of a ballgown.

Luke Evans And Josh Gad

Luke Evans and Josh Gad might have missed out on an award, but it didn't stand in the way of their beautiful friendship.

Hailee Steinfeld

Anyone else sent on a nostalgic rollercoaster to the days of "Keypers," or is that just me?

Yara Shahidi and Jasmine Sanders

This cacophony of discordant prints really shouldn't work, but Yara and Jasmine have defied the laws of fashion physics.

Shay Mitchell

This tiger print is all well and good, but I think a Pretty Little Lion would be more appropriate tbh.

Amber Rose

Amber Rose knows how to work all of her angles and send the audience into red alert.

Farrah Abraham

Gypsies, tramps and...this.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae looks anything but Insecure in this frilled leather number.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee's technicolor dreamcoat.

Rebecca Black

Partyin', partyin' (Yeah).

RuPaul And Michelle Visage

The shade of it all!

Who do you think were the best and worst dressed at the MTV Awards?