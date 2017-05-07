So far, those of us who are #SpiderMan fans have been blessed with Marvel not holding back on sharing what they can with us for Spider-Man: Homecoming. We've gotten a few trailers by now and some fun, primary-colored posters that capture this Spidey's youthful vibe, along with other bits and pieces that have served to whet our appetite for the wallcrawlers first solo outing now that he's back in #Marvel's care.

The studio continued to play geek Santa Claus tonight with some more footage dropped at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

I think we can all agree that #TomHolland makes a great Peter Parker, and certainly does a great job of capturing the fact that he's just a kid in this movie. A+ just-past-puberty voice cracking there, Tom. A+.

What do you think? I don't know about you, but with everything we've seen so far, this is looking like it might be the best—and most surprising—Spider-Man film we've gotten to date.

#SpiderManHomecoming is in theaters on July 7.