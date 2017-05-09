ByEmily Browne, writer at Creators.co
Twitter: @emrbrowne
Emily Browne

The MTV Movie Awards Best Kiss category is one of the most hotly contested and iconic — previous winners including the smooch between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions, and Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdam's steamy lip-lock in The Notebook. This year's winners, however, smashed conventionality when the gong was awarded to Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders for their touching kiss in the Oscar-winning indie hit Moonlight.

The boys managed to beat out Empire, Beauty and the Beast and — most hilariously — La La Land to clinch the award. Understandably, the duo looked utterly thrilled to have pulled it off. The award was also presented by Allison Williams and Lil Rel Howery — stars of the critically acclaimed social horror Get Out — making the win that little bit sweeter for those championing more diverse cinema.

Rather than reenacting the winning kiss as usual, Jerome and Sanders focused their energy on giving a touching and poignant speech, dedicating their win to minority performers and the 'outsiders.' Sanders addressed the audience first, saying:

"On a real note, I think it is safe to say that it is OK for us young performers — especially us minority performers — to step out of the box. I think it is OK to step out of the box and do whatever it takes to tell the story and do whatever it takes to make a change. And so this award is for that — for us artists who are out there who need to step out of the box to do whatever it takes to get people to wake up."

Aston continued, saying:

"This award is bigger than Jharrel and I. This represents more than just a kiss. This is for those who feel like the others, the misfits; this represents us."

Check out the video of Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders accepting their award below:

This is not the first time that two men have been awarded in the Best Kiss category; Jason Biggs & Seann William Scott won for American Pie 2, Heath Ledger and Jake Gylenhaal won for Brokeback Mountain, and Will Ferrell & Sacha Baron Cohen won for Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. However, this is the first time that two men of color — in fact, any person of color at all — has won the prize, making this victory all the more important.

Do you think Moonlight deserved to win Best Kiss? Let us know in the comments!

Comments Powered by Creators

Latest from our Creators