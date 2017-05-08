ByAlexandra Ekstein-Kon, writer at Creators.co
The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards brought pop culture's greatest hits to the fore for another stellar ceremony. From progressive decisions like having the Best Actor award be non gender-specific, to the Best Kiss award going to Best Picture winner Moonlight, the 2017 MTV awards showed that despite alarming trends in recent times toward exclusiveness and prejudice, great performances from people of all walks of life are still appreciated and rewarded.

Check out all of the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017 winners below:

Movie Of The Year

Winner: Beauty and the Beast

  • Get Out
  • Logan
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • The Edge of Seventeen

Best Actor In A Movie

'Beauty and the Beast' [Credit: Disney]

Winner: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

  • Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
  • Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
  • Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
  • Hugh Jackman – Logan
  • James McAvoy – Split

Show Of The Year

Winner: Stranger Things

  • Atlanta
  • Game of Thrones
  • Insecure
  • Pretty Little Liars
  • This Is Us

Best Actor In A Show

Winner: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

  • Donald Glover – Atlanta
  • Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
  • Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
  • Mandy Moore – This Is Us
  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Best Kiss

Winner: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

  • Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
  • Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire
  • Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – La La Land
  • Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Villain

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan 'The Walking Dead' [Credit: AMC]

Winner: Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

  • Wes Bentley – American Horror Story
  • Allison Williams – Get Out
  • Demogorgon – Stranger Things
  • Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

Best Host

Winner: Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

  • Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
  • Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
  • RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Documentary

Winner: 13th

  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • O.J.: Made in America
  • This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
  • TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Reality Competition

'RuPaul’s Drag Race' [Credit: VH1]

Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race

  • America’s Got Talent
  • MasterChef Junior
  • The Bachelor
  • The Voice

Best Comedic Performance

Winner: Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

  • Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
  • Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
  • Adam Devine – Workaholics
  • Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
  • Seth Rogen – Sausage Party

Best Hero

Winner: Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

  • Stephen Amell – Arrow
  • Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Grant Gustin – The Flash
  • Mike Colter – Luke Cage
  • Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Tearjerker Award

Winner: This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

  • Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death
  • Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) tells her children about Derek’s death
  • Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her
  • Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

Next Generation

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya

  • Chrissy Metz
  • Issa Rae
  • Riz Ahmed
  • Yara Shahidi

Best Duo

'Logan' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Winner: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan

  • Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
  • Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
  • Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
  • Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
  • Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice

Best American Story

Winner: Blackish

  • Fresh Off the Boat
  • Jane the Virgin
  • Moonlight
  • Transparent

Best Fight Against The System

Winner: Hidden Figures

  • Get Out
  • Loving
  • Luke Cage
  • Mr. Robot

Generation Award

The Fast and Furious [Credit: Universal Pictures]

The Fast and the Furious franchise

Trending Award

Winner: “Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle

  • “Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live
  • “Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil
  • “Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden
  • “Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards

Best Musical Moment

Winner: “You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – Grease: Live

  • "Beauty and the Beast" – Ariana Grande and John Legend – Beauty and the Beast
  • “Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – The Get Down
  • “You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – Hairspray Live!
  • “Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – “Trolls”
  • “How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana
  • “City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land
