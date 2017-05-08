The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards brought pop culture's greatest hits to the fore for another stellar ceremony. From progressive decisions like having the Best Actor award be non gender-specific, to the Best Kiss award going to Best Picture winner Moonlight, the 2017 MTV awards showed that despite alarming trends in recent times toward exclusiveness and prejudice, great performances from people of all walks of life are still appreciated and rewarded.
Check out all of the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017 winners below:
Movie Of The Year
Winner: Beauty and the Beast
- Get Out
- Logan
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- The Edge of Seventeen
Best Actor In A Movie
Winner: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
- Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
- Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
- Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
- Hugh Jackman – Logan
- James McAvoy – Split
Show Of The Year
Winner: Stranger Things
- Atlanta
- Game of Thrones
- Insecure
- Pretty Little Liars
- This Is Us
Best Actor In A Show
Winner: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
- Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Best Kiss
Winner: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
- Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
- Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire
- Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – La La Land
- Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Villain
Winner: Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
- Wes Bentley – American Horror Story
- Allison Williams – Get Out
- Demogorgon – Stranger Things
- Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
Best Host
Winner: Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
- Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Documentary
Winner: 13th
- I Am Not Your Negro
- O.J.: Made in America
- This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
- TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition
Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- America’s Got Talent
- MasterChef Junior
- The Bachelor
- The Voice
Best Comedic Performance
Winner: Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
- Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
- Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
- Adam Devine – Workaholics
- Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
- Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Best Hero
Winner: Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
- Stephen Amell – Arrow
- Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Grant Gustin – The Flash
- Mike Colter – Luke Cage
- Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Tearjerker Award
Winner: This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
- Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death
- Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) tells her children about Derek’s death
- Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her
- Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
Next Generation
Winner: Daniel Kaluuya
- Chrissy Metz
- Issa Rae
- Riz Ahmed
- Yara Shahidi
Best Duo
Winner: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan
- Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
- Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
- Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
- Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
- Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice
Best American Story
Winner: Blackish
- Fresh Off the Boat
- Jane the Virgin
- Moonlight
- Transparent
Best Fight Against The System
Winner: Hidden Figures
- Get Out
- Loving
- Luke Cage
- Mr. Robot
Generation Award
The Fast and the Furious franchise
Trending Award
Winner: “Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle
- “Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live
- “Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil
- “Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden
- “Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards
Best Musical Moment
Winner: “You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – Grease: Live
- "Beauty and the Beast" – Ariana Grande and John Legend – Beauty and the Beast
- “Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – The Get Down
- “You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – Hairspray Live!
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – “Trolls”
- “How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana
- “City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land