The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards brought pop culture's greatest hits to the fore for another stellar ceremony. From progressive decisions like having the Best Actor award be non gender-specific, to the Best Kiss award going to Best Picture winner Moonlight, the 2017 MTV awards showed that despite alarming trends in recent times toward exclusiveness and prejudice, great performances from people of all walks of life are still appreciated and rewarded.

Check out all of the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017 winners below:

Movie Of The Year

Winner: Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

Best Actor In A Movie

'Beauty and the Beast' [Credit: Disney]

Winner: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Split

Show Of The Year

Winner: Stranger Things

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

This Is Us

Best Actor In A Show

Winner: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Best Kiss

Winner: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Villain

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan 'The Walking Dead' [Credit: AMC]

Winner: Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story

Allison Williams – Get Out

Demogorgon – Stranger Things

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

Best Host

Winner: Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Documentary

Winner: 13th

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Reality Competition

'RuPaul’s Drag Race' [Credit: VH1]

Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

The Bachelor

The Voice

Best Comedic Performance

Winner: Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy

Adam Devine – Workaholics

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party

Best Hero

Winner: Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Mike Colter – Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Tearjerker Award

Winner: This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

– Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) tells her children about Derek’s death

– Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) tells her children about Derek’s death Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

– Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

Next Generation

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya

Chrissy Metz

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best Duo

'Logan' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Winner: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta

Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice

Best American Story

Winner: Blackish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Best Fight Against The System

Winner: Hidden Figures

Get Out

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

Generation Award

The Fast and Furious [Credit: Universal Pictures]

The Fast and the Furious franchise

Trending Award

Winner: “Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil

“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden

“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards

Best Musical Moment

Winner: “You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – Grease: Live