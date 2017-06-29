It's been a long, hard journey for all the stars of MTV's Teen Mom, with many raw moments caught on camera for the world to see. However the network has recently been caught in a storm of controversy for a scene in which one of the stars, Ryan Edwards, appeared to be falling asleep at the wheel of a car.

Recent episodes of Teen Mom OG have confirmed that Edwards — who is the father of 8-year-old Bentley with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout — is struggling with an addiction, and it was clear to viewers in an episode which aired June 26 that he was driving under the influence. So with Edwards' struggles being well known, fans immediately demanded to know why MTV failed to step in, and now the network have issued a response.

In a statement to Us Weekly, MTV commented:

"MTV does not condone driving under the influence. Ryan’s erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone’s prior knowledge."

In the scene in question it appears that not even Edwards' fiancée, Mackenzie Standifer, was aware that her partner was under the influence until it was too late. In the footage of the incident she could be heard asking "why are you swerving?" while trying to keep Edwards awake, and attempting to take control of the steering wheel. Standifer eventually turned off the mounted cameras inside the vehicle, though could be heard asking Edwards, "did you take Xanax again?" The couple were traveling to their wedding when the incident occurred.

Despite the terrifying footage from the episode, it appears that Edwards is currently getting the help he needs. In a statement given to Us Weekly following the episode, the young father says that he has just returned home from a stint in a rehabilitation facility, and that "life could not be better."

'Teen Mom OG' [Credit: MTV]

This isn't the first time that the unmanned, mounted car cameras have filmed controversial scenes in #TeenMom. Last year they also rolled as Tyler Baltierra asked his partner, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, "where's the roaches at?" over the phone; a short time later Lowell threw a sweater over the cameras, and a lighter and the sound of Lowell coughing could be heard. Although marijuana use for eligible patients is legal in the state Lowell lives in, she did later admit she did not have a registry identification card when the scene was shot, and owned up to the fact that she broke the law.

Teen Mom OG is currently in its sixth season, having been on the air since 2009. The series follows the ups and downs of teen moms, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Maci McKinny (née Bookout), Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood. Each of the main four stars have shared in controversy over the show's history, including a jail sentence for Portwood and a sex tape scandal for Abraham. There is also a spinoff series, Teen Mom 2.

Poll Do you think MTV should have done more to prevent Ryan Edwards from driving? Yes, the know Ryan's history and should have forced him to rehab long before this stage

Maybe, they should definitely be doing more to support the cast.

No, in this instance it's easy to see why they were unable to step in.

(Source: US Weekly, Us Weekly)