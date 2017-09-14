Scream is back and more diverse than ever! Although MTV's Scream was based on the popular Wes Craven series, and was produced by the horror movie legend, the show failed to capture the essence of what made the horror movies so transcendent. Now, the series is coming back with new producers (including Queen Latifah!) and a whole new cast.

In apparent response to the poor reviews of Seasons 1 and 2, in April MTV announced that they were planning to reboot Scream with Buffy's Brett Matthews serving as the showrunner. Scream Season 3 — or is it just a new Scream? Who knows — is comprised of just six episodes, and is set to premiere sometime in March 2018. Interestingly, the soft-rebooted show boasts one of the most mixed race cast for a horror movie or TV show ever, which just goes to show how far MTV has come since the show began in 2015. So, without further ado, here are all the cast and characters of the new #Scream reboot / Season 3.

Deion

Cycler in 'Power Rangers' [Credit: Lionsgate]

#PowerRangers actor RJ Cycler will be playing Deion, a star football player about to score a scholarship until the masked killer uses Deion’s secrets against him, turning his life upside down.

Liv

Jessica Sula in 'Recovery Road' [Credit: Freeform]

If you're finding Jessica Sula's face really familiar, it's because you probably saw her in the M. Night Shyamalan psychological horror film #Split alongside James McAvoy. Jessica Sula also appeared in the shortlived Freefrom series Recovery Road and Skins. Her character Liv is the new girl at the school, a the member of the cheer squad while being an honor-role student. As her relationship with Deion grows closer, the chaos also increases, especially since she won't be as forthcoming as she seems.

Kym

Keke in'Scream Queens' [Credit: FOX]

Yep, Scream queen Keke Palmer is back! The popular singer and actress who starred in two seasons of Ryan Murphy's horror comedy #ScreamQueens has now joined the new Scream reboot as Kym. Kym is not just a social activist, she's a great person too but she doesn't suffer fools gladly and when she and her friends are hunted by the killer, Kym decides to take a stand against him. Keke Palmer has certainly been busy in the TV world as she is all set to appear in the second season of the epic series Berlin Station, too.

Beth

Whigham in 'Thirteen Reasons Why' [Credit: Netflix]

#ThirteenReasonsWhy's Giorgia Whigham is going to play Beth, a goth girl who is the local tattoo artist. Beth loves all things horror, which will certainly help her with a serial killer after her and her friends.

Jamal

Tyga in 'Barbershop The Next Cut'[Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

American rapper and one-time Kylie Jenner squeeze Tyga will play Jamal, Deion's step-brother who loves Deion a lot. I'm just gonna go out on a limb here and predict either he'll die halfway through forcing Dieon to become all "tough" or he's going to be the killer with a long time grudge against his step-brother, since that's literally all they've given us in the bio and because that's usually the way this works, right?

Amir

C.J. Wallace in 'Kicks' [Credit: Focus World]

C.J. Wallace (son of rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans) will be lending his acting chops to the small screen after working with Mahershala Ali on Kicks. His character on Scream is supposed to be a good kid who wants to pursue music, but his strict parents are standing in the way of his dreams. That is, until the masked killer shows up and changes his life.

Manny

Giullian Yao Gioiello in 'Julie's Greenroom' [Credit: Netflix]

Giullian Yao Gioiello is taking a swift turn from his role as Julie Andrew's sidekick in Netflix's educational puppet show Julie's Greenroom, by taking part in the bloody MTV series. Giullian will play Manny, an openly gay and very intelligent person who gets caught in the crossfire of the killer.

So there you have it, the faces of Scream Season 3. The series will be premiering in March next year as a special three night event, and so far the characters seem really interesting. Let's just hope that the show is every bit as fun and twisted as the late Wes Craven films were.

Are you excited about the new Scream reboot! Comment below.

(Source: Deadline)