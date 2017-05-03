Finally my prayers have been answered. EW has obtained and finally released the first look photos at the upcoming remake of the Agatha Christie classic, #MurderOnTheOrientExpress. The film, directed by and starring five-time Oscar nominee, Kenneth Branagh, has compiled one outstanding ensemble cast. And now, we finally have a chance to see what's in store for us come this November.

The cast, made up of such Hollywood heavyweights as #JohnnyDepp, #JudiDench, #DaisyRidley, and #MichellePfeiffer, is looking fierce and fashionable in the new high-def photos released this morning. The newly surfaced pics also include early peeks at the film itself and what's likely to be the first tease of many leading up to a trailer that's already had its world premiere at this year's CinemaCon.

Let's Take A Look At Our All-Star Cast

'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: EW/20th Century Fox]

Our first set of pics take a gander at #KennethBranagh as Agatha Christie's famed detective, Hercule Poirot. Branagh describes his character as a former police officer with a military background, with an action-man quality to him. Next up, the fugitive on the run, Ratchett, played by Depp. Branagh describes him as lethal, paranoid, haunted, and very dangerous. Dame Judi Dench rounds out this first row as the lovely Princess Dragomiroff, a woman that Branagh reveals as playing helpless but has more to her than meets the eye.

'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: EW/20th Century Fox]

The eternally beautiful Pfeiffer takes on the role of Caroline Hubbard, previously played by Lauren Bacall. Pfeiffer describes her character as a loudmouth busy-body, and total gossip queen. She reveals one might describe her as "the ugly American." Star Wars breakout star Daisy Ridley hops on board as Mary Debenham, a forward-thinking woman in a relationship with one of the train's many other inhabitants. Josh Gad plays Hector McQueen, right-hand man to Depp's Ratchett.

'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: EW/20th Century Fox]

#LeslieOdomJr joined the cast and took on the role of the mysterious Dr. Arbuthnot. Branagh says of the character, "You feel your life should be safe in his hands, but it may or may not be." Second here is #OliviaColman as Hildegarde Schmidt, the maid of Dench's Princess, but a highly observant woman who comes to surprise Detective Poirot. #LucyBoynton rounds out this trio of portraits as Countess Andrenyi, a high profile lady with a rather dangerous addiction.

'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: EW/20th Century Fox]

#WillemDafoe came to board the Orient Express a little later on than most. He plays Professor Gerhard Hardman and he comes with many, many surprises. #PenelopeCruz plays Pilar Estravados, a tough missionary with no illusions in regard to the darker parts of this world. #DerekJacobi lends his immense talent as Ratchett's butler, a man with many skills and many more secrets.

'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: EW/20th Century Fox]

First up is #MarwenKenzari as Pierre Michel, the train attendant who does his job faithfully, even amongst the chaos. Next up, Ukrainian actor and writer #SergeiPolunin plays husband to Boynton's Countess as Count Andrenyi. The character is a dancer, Branagh says, but no stranger to violence. Then we have #ManuelGarciaRulfo in the role of Biniamino Marquez, a proud immigrant, now American citizen, who owns several car dealerships. And finally, #TomBateman rounds out the cast as Bouc, the romantic director of the train company and friend to Poirot.

But Wait, There's More!

'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: EW/20th Century Fox]

EW also revealed several first-look photos of the production that recently wrapped filming not too long ago. They show everything from intense character scenes to close up sneak peeks at the stars. I can't wait to see this film. Enjoy!

'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: EW/20th Century Fox]

'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: EW/20th Century Fox]

'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: EW/20th Century Fox]

'Murder On The Orient Express' [Credit: EW/20th Century Fox]

For those who haven't seen the original classic, I don't want to spoil any plot points, but for those planning to see this film when it hits theaters in late November, you're in for one hell of a treat. This will be a mystery film for the ages and well worth the price of an admission ticket.

Murder On The Orient Express hits theaters on November 22, 2017.

[Source: EW]