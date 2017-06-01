Travel by train is so romantic, isn't it? Snow-covered mountaintops in all directions, a five-course dinner in the dining car... and a good, old-fashioned murder to sink your teeth into once you're done with your steak. That's the timeless premise of Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express, and now Hercule Poirot is coming to the big screen in Fox's new adaptation of the all-time classic murder mystery.

The first teaser for Orient Express, directed by Kenneth Branagh, just pulled into the platform ahead of its departure this November, and it's fair to say every box is ticked — there's a murder, a moustache, and a man confident enough to label himself the best detective in the world prowling a carriage full of suspects.

One of the reasons Orient Express is such an enduring classic is that everybody knows its iconic twist already, so how do you keep things fresh with a remake? Branagh's version looks stunning, and a little bit camp, and it's always fun to see so many A-listers together in one place.

Johnny Depp plays Edward Ratchett (for some, there will be great satisfaction in his fate), and leading the ensemble cast of potential murderers are Judi Dench, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Josh Gad, Olivia Colman and Michelle Pfeiffer. Playing Poirot, of course, is Branagh himself, sporting the Belgian detective's trademark moustache and a highly questionable goatee.

You've got a while to pack your overnight bags for a trip into the Alps — Murder On The Orient Express steams into theaters November 10.