After waiting for years for HBO's Westworld to finally arrive, the sci-fi western drama finally burst onto screens back in October, 2017, and swept us up in the world of hosts, confusing flashbacks and Turing tests. When the 10 episode run concluded, fans were floored by the show's intricate story, and gobsmacked at the unexpected twist in the season finale.

Unfortunately, good things take time, and Season 2 of #Westworld is not expected to hit screens until 2018. While plot details for the upcoming season are being kept tightly under wraps, details are slowly emerging. First up, creator Jonathon Nolan revealed the title for the Season 2 premiere over on Reddit. The episode is set to be called "Journey Into Night," which Season 1 fans will remember as the name of Ford's last narrative. And now there may have been another clue about Season 2 clue, thanks to the announcement of new Westworld merchandise.

It was revealed on June 29 that Westworld will have a panel at the 2017 San Diego Comic Con. The announcement was made in typical Westworld fashion, with Delos Inc. — the company that runs Westworld in the TV series — sending an email telling fans that a new road show would take Ford's "Journey Into Night" narrative to San Diego in July. With all these details it didn't take long for fans to work out that they were actually talking about a panel at SDCC, something later confirmed by HBO.

After the news that Westworld would be at the biggest geek-fest of the year, Funko — the company who makes the adorable Pop! Vinyl figurines — announced some new figurines that would be exclusively available at San Diego Comic Con 2017. And this is where it really gets interesting, take a look at the two new Westworld figurines:

SDCC 2017 Exclusives Wave 10: HBO - Game of Thrones & Westworld! https://t.co/2Cx21K9fZG pic.twitter.com/TCnsH3bPHb — Funko (@OriginalFunko) June 29, 2017

Young Ford is in there, but the other Westworld character is a Samurai-looking dude by the name of Musashi. Don't remember anyone by that name? That's probably because we haven't been introduced to him yet. Though we may have caught a glimpse of him in the Season 1 finale, when we learned there was a whole other park, called either Samurai or Shōgun World. Not much was revealed about the second park, but we did see its logo (a giant "SW") and a bunch of Samurai hosts being tested by Delos employees. In the grand scheme of things, this new park makes total sense — in Futureworld, the unpopular sequel to the original Westworld movie, there were actually Samurai hosts.

So who is this Musashi character? Well, it turns out he could be extremely famous. Following the reveal of this new park in the Season 1 finale, Movie Pilot writer, Dena Pech compiled a list of possible events and people that could feature in the new world, including a master swordsman named Miyamoto Musashi. Considered Japan's greatest swordsman, Miyamoto Musashi is the subject of many legendary tales, some based in fact, some in fiction. In addition to his prowess with a double-bladed sword, Musashi was also an author, artist and martial arts expert. The legendary Samurai is believed to have been born around 1584, which may indicate that the new park is set around the early 1600s. Certainly sounds like an awesome person to base a few narratives around, right?

While it looks like HBO may have confirmed Samurai/Shōgun World for Westworld Season 2, given that the Musashi Pop! Vinyl figure is a SDCC exclusive, we'll likely have total confirmation during the Westworld panel on Saturday, July 22. In addition to any big reveals that Westworld creators, Nolan and Lisa Joy have for fans, the panel will also feature Season 1 cast members Ben Barnes (Logan), Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Armistice), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), James Marsden (Teddy), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Simon Quarterman (Lee Sizemore), Rodrigo Santoro (Hector), Angela Sarafyan (Clementine), Jimmi Simpson (William), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Shannon Woodward (Elsie) and Jeffrey Wright (Bernard/Arnold).

Poll Do you think we'll see an ancient Japan-themed theme park in 'Westworld' Season 2? It doesn't look like anything to me

Absolutely! They can't just tease it and then not show us more.

Maybe, but i'd be surprised if we left Westworld completely

(Source: Musashi-Miyamoto.com)