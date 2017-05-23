Here's betting that #KatyPerry wishes she could just "Swish Swish" her magic wand and get the latest chapter in her very public debacle out the way. Perry's latest single, "Swish Swish," has once again reignited the "Bad Blood" between her and fellow pop princess #TaylorSwift. Although Perry maintains that lyrics about a "selfish sheep" are about no one person in particular, she has said that her latest song does have an anti-bullying message — possibly still a dig at Swift.

In one burn that is definitely not "Hot N' Cold," it looks like Perry isn't "The One That Got Away" with this one. Now, acclaimed music producer Joseph Kahn has waded into the public predicament and delivered some "swift" judgement on what he thinks.

Kahn You Hear Me?

Kahn may have worked with both of the girls in the past, but there are no prizes for guessing where his loyalty lies these days. Taking to Twitter, he decided to "Roar" his opinion about the duo's ongoing battle:

If you're gonna do a diss track, at least put a decent hook in it. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) May 19, 2017

It is of course a jibe at "Swish Swish," which features Nicki Minaj and appears on Perry's fifth studio album, Witness. Sure, Perry might have Minaj on her side, but Taylor has the likes of Cara Delevingne and Chloë Grace Moretz. Kahn's tweet comes just after Ruby Rose called Perry's latest work “Purposeful Poop.”

The shade is so thick it could cause a solar eclipse, because if you remember, Kahn worked with Perry to direct "Waking up in Vegas" in 2009. However, he has been touting Taylor for a while now. In July last year, Kahn controversially tweeted his support for Swift by comparing her run-in with the Kardashians to the O.J. Simpson trial and death of Nicole Brown Simpson:

Ain't the first time the Kardashians supported the murder of an innocent blonde woman. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 18, 2016

He later called Swift a “a rainbow in a swamp,” so I guess that means the likes of Perry, Minaj, and the Kardashians are the said swamp. Safe to say, Kahn's latest tweet has caused uproar on Twitter and has firmly divided the site into two camps. The director himself was called out for recycling old ideas for the "Bad Blood" video, while others claimed that Perry's clamshell bra and riding a horse were just an imitation of Gaga — those naysayers were reminded that Kylie Minogue did it first, but hey, let's not draw Gaga into this.

The Perry On Top

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, Perry defended her own corner and said the "beef" needs taking off the "grill":

"But, what I wanna say is that I'm ready for that B.S. to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there's going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma."

Ironically, there is a line in "Swish Swish" that directly references karma, while there are ongoing rumors that the word "swish" is just a little too close to "Swift" for some people's liking.

Whatever happens, Perry is set to sit pretty in the charts and certainly grabbed the headlines with her *erm* interesting performance on Saturday Night Live. However, some are worried that she could be going 2007 Britney, sporting a short crop of bleached blonde hair and seemingly dressing like Beetlejuice on stage. However, if you are Team Tay Tay or Pro Perry, this is one case of "Bad Blood" that needs more than just an infusion.