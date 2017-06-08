After the Legends of Tomorrow broke time in the Season 2 finale, all bets are off for Season 3, and we're all looking forward to see what the best show in the #Arrowverse (seriously) does next. So far, we haven't heard much about Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 — aside from an intriguing season synopsis — but now we finally know who will be the newest addition to this gang of outcasts and misfits, and she's already promising to be the show's most interesting hero yet.

Newcomer Tala Ashe has been cast in Legends Season 3 as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, a "grey hat hacktivist" from 2030 whose already exciting life is changed when she discovers her "latent powers." If you're a hardcore #DC fan, then the name Adrianna Tomaz should be ringing all kinds of bells, as this was the name of Isis, a hero who drew her powers from the ancient Egyptian goddess of the same name.

Considering that, nowadays, the word "Isis" has a horrific association, it's worth noting that the Legends of Tomorrow press release did not include the superhero's name, just her mortal identity. However, it's still possible that she could be known as Isis on the show — which would be nice, as Isis is one of the most powerful characters in DC Comics.

The Mighty Isis

Isis first debuted in the 1970s TV show The Secrets Of Isis, in which modest schoolteacher Adrianna Tomaz used the powers of the Egyptian goddess to carry out the usual duties of a superhero, from thwarting corrupt real estate agents, to protecting her students from very unrealistic-looking bears.

Activating her powers by calling on various Egyptian deities, Isis had an impressive array of abilities, including flight, super strength, control of the elements, mind control, phasing people through objects, basic telekinesis, and she could even stop and reverse time. Thanks to the popularity of the '70s show, Isis also got her own short-lived comic book. She was later added to DC's current slate in the comic series 52. Reinvented as an Egyptian refugee, Isis fell in love with Black Adam, and her revolutionary politics inspired him to renounce his villainy and become a more benevolent figure.

With her impressive powers, Zari Adrianna Tomaz could be the Legends' answer to Wonder Woman — which would be a powerful addition to the rest of the group's fairly limited power set. However, it's possible that the show will alter her powers in order to focus on her character, which already seems to be fascinating. Here's the character description from the press release:

A Muslim-American woman from the year 2030, Zari lives in a world of contradictions. Technology has brought about incredible change in her future — too bad human nature hasn’t kept pace. Fear, prejudice, and a lack of care for the planet have forced Zari to become a “grey hat hacktivist.” A computer nerd with a wry, combative attitude. A woman living a double life who doesn’t realize that she has secret, latent powers derived from an ancient, mystical source.

If adding a Muslim-American character wasn't bold enough, the backstory that the Legends writers have come for her promises to make some, welcome, pithy comments about the state of our current society.

An Important Step For Representation

Legends of Tomorrow will break ground next season with Zari Adrianna Tomaz, as she will be the first Muslim-American superhero to appear in live action. Although there are several Muslim superheroes in comic books — the most famous being Marvel's Ms Marvel — none have yet made the jump to the screen. This makes Zari a trailblazer, and her small-screen reinvention couldn't have come at a better time.

Isis calls on the power of the air. [Credit: DC]

Thanks to raising tensions and conflicts that I definitely do not need to explain to you, Islamophobia is rampant in many parts of the Western world. With many being blamed for the actions of minority extremists, media has never been in more need of positive depictions of Muslim people. A heroic figure who fights to protect not only the world, but all of time, would be a welcome step forward.

But it's not just her religion that makes Zari so fascinating. Considering the fraught nature of today's politics, the Legends writers could use the 2030 setting as a cautionary tale of what will happen if things continue the way they're going. In the future, it seems that despite our technological advancements, the human race hasn't progressed much when it comes to politics, both social and geopolitical. Before she even discovers her powers, Zari is combatting these issues as a hacktivist, which should make for even more interesting commentary on net neutrality and grassroots social justice.

She'll also be an excellent addition to the team, which is already full of quirky outcast characters. Legends has broken ground with a bisexual female protagonist, and has used the African-American character of Jax to present some thought-provoking arguments about changing time to protect the downtrodden. Adding Zari to the gang is sure to spark even more interesting talking points, cementing Legends' position as a champion of representation in the superhero genre.

