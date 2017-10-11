Forget IT, move over Jigsaw, because Marc Meyers's My Friend Dahmer is ready to slash the competition and become the best thriller of the year — and now we have a brand new trailer to prove it.

Based on the graphic novel by John 'Derf' Backderf, My Friend Dahmer received sterling reviews from its premier at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and was swiftly scooped up by FilmRise for release next month. Set in the 1970s, the movie follows an adolescent #JeffreyDahmer as he navigates high school, struggling with burgeoning violent fantasies that would eventually lead him to brutally murder, mutilate and cannibalize 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Thanks to Backderf, who wrote the graphic novel after Dahmer was murdered in prison in 1994, the would-be serial killer's school days are detailed in a hauntingly honest and humane way — presenting a deeply troubled individual with a mind hardwired for brutality from a very early age. The first trailer dropped in the summer, but this final one before release has us even more ready.

Check out the brand new trailer for My Friend Dahmer below:

Starring former Disney alum Ross Lynch, the trailer provides further insight into the true story and introduces us to a teenage Derf Backderf (Alex Wolff), who was friends with Dahmer in high school before he wrote the graphic novel off which the movie is based. Desperate for friends but unable to connect without acting out and causing trouble, the trailer depicts Dahmer's steady but catastrophic decline in mental heath. It shows him begin to experiment with chemicals, stalk a local jogger, play with bones and drink excessively.

The trailer is made even creepier when you remember that director Marc Meyers filmed much of the movie in Dahmer's hometown of Akron, Ohio, and the crew even had access to his childhood home. This is the same home where Dahmer went on to commit his first murder at the age of 18, just three weeks after he graduated from high school. Dahmer picked up hitchhiker Steven Mark Hicks and lured him to his house with the promise of alcohol, before bludgeoning him to death when he tried to leave.

From high school weirdo to deadly serial killer, there hasn't been a movie which delves into the young mind of an would-be infamous killer quite like this. My Friend Dahmer will be released in theaters November 3.