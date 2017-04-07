It's time to Brony up! The My Little Pony: The Movie has finally trotted enthusiastically into view, dropping a rainbow-colored teaser while galloping into the Hollywood limelight.

The animation — starring a surprisingly stunning cast comprising of Zoe Saldana, Kristin Chenoweth, Emily Blunt, Taye Diggs, Liev Schreiber, Sia, Uzo Aduba and Michael Peña — will bring some of our most beloved characters together, all bearing those adorable "cutie marks" on their flanks.

See more:

You'll be happy to hear that the first teaser trailer for the Lionsgate-produced feature has just dropped. So, without any further hesitation, here it is:

And that's not all the sparkly excitement that the lovely people over at Hasbro want to shower us with — an official synopsis of the #MyLittlePony movie has also been released:

"A new dark force is threatening Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity – embark on a quest beyond Equestria to use the magic of friendship and save their home."

My Little Pony: The Movie shimmies into U.S. theatres on October 6, 2017.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you?

(Source: Comic Book)