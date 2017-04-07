It's time to Brony up! The My Little Pony: The Movie has finally trotted enthusiastically into view, dropping a rainbow-colored teaser while galloping into the Hollywood limelight.
The animation — starring a surprisingly stunning cast comprising of Zoe Saldana, Kristin Chenoweth, Emily Blunt, Taye Diggs, Liev Schreiber, Sia, Uzo Aduba and Michael Peña — will bring some of our most beloved characters together, all bearing those adorable "cutie marks" on their flanks.
You'll be happy to hear that the first teaser trailer for the Lionsgate-produced feature has just dropped. So, without any further hesitation, here it is:
And that's not all the sparkly excitement that the lovely people over at Hasbro want to shower us with — an official synopsis of the #MyLittlePony movie has also been released:
"A new dark force is threatening Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity – embark on a quest beyond Equestria to use the magic of friendship and save their home."
My Little Pony: The Movie shimmies into U.S. theatres on October 6, 2017.
On a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you?
(Source: Comic Book)