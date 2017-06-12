Star Wars has always been home to visually stunning special effects and memorable practical effects. From Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back to Unkar Plutt in The Force Awakens, there hasn't been any shortage of functional puppets throughout the saga, and it looks like The Last Jedi will also be following this tradition. Although the internet was set ablaze when the trailer for The Last Jedi dropped, there still hasn't been any significant revelations about the plot. However, we do know that Rey (Daisy Ridley) will be spending a significant amount of time with Luke (Mark Hamill) on Ahch-To - and an update regarding the mysterious island has recently come to light.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Last Jedi

As Ahch-To seems to be unoccupied by humans, except Luke, it looks like the secretive destination is a shelter for terrestrial and semi-aquatic creatures. This aspect of the movie has been confirmed due to the emergence of set-photos, obtained by Star Wars News Net, which hinted at an odd, bulbous creature living at the edge of the island.

Although blurred images can be found, a detailed version of the monster was drafted by Star Wars News Net's artist, Eli Hyder, in order to show fans what to expect.

Artist's impression of the creature on Ahch-To [Credit: Star Wars News Net/Eli Hyder]

The site has confirmed that this creature is as large as the giant pig-like Happabore that was featured in The Force Awakens.

To put its size in perspective, based on the two pieces, body and head, we estimate it to be around nine feet tall (around 3 meters), and rounded/wide enough to fit a couple of full sized crafty human puppeteers inside if needed! Now there is no way to determine whether or not the puppet will be size-scaled differently in post-production, but the puppet itself is that large.

As the creature doesn't resemble anything fans have ever seen, speculations have ranged from calling the creature a relative of Bor Gullet (the tentacled creature in Rogue One) to some joking that it was, in fact, Ahsoka Tano. Among these amusing speculations, one theory stated that this creature might be this film's equivalent to the Wampa. Considering the ongoing complaint from fans that The Force Awakens is a re-hash of A New Hope, does this mean The Last Jedi is a reiteration of The Empire Strikes Back?

Even though these details aren't a definitive indication towards the plot of The Last Jedi, fans will certainly be glad that director Rian Johnson has continued the ritual of using practical effects. The Last Jedi is slated for a December 15 release, so fans still have to wait a few months before seeing what this tentacled creature is doing on Ahch-To.

(Source: Star Wars News Net)