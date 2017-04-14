In The Last Jedi panel discussion at #StarWarsCelebration, Josh Gadd asks Mark Hamill, "What are Luke's first words?" Hamill relies, "I don't remember." But after the introduction of the first trailer for The Last Jedi, we will never forget his words, as it's Luke Skywalker himself who provides the initial lines.

Here are some of the most interesting quotes that will get our lightsabers charged for the release this December.

'Breathe. Just Breathe. Now, Reach Out. What Do You See?'

Rey begins her training [Credit: Lucasfilm]

The trailer quickly opens with a heavily breathing Rey (#DaisyRidley), mirroring our anxious anticipation for anything that has to do with The Last Jedi. It is Luke Skywalker's voice that quietly calms our racing hearts. His voice is just enough to bring us back to reality as we learn Rey begins her training with images of her twirling her lightsaber and using the Force to see into the future.

'Light. And Darkness. The Balance.'

Kylo Ren looking evil [Credit: Lucasfilms]

Just what does Ren see? We are then given a few scenes showing us the balance that is desperately needed. Princess Leia (#CarrieFisher) is standing at her station watching a hologram of space, and closeup of Kylo Ren's broken helmet, and an odd looking tree on Luke's island.

'It's So Much Bigger!'

Millennium Falcon in action [Credit: Lucasfilms]

And bigger it is. It is apparent that Rey will be the focus of all this action as the other characters are affected by the ongoing battle between the Rebellion and the Republic. We watch as Poe (#OscarIsaac) and BB-8 race towards their exploding ship, Finn (#JohnBoyega) is still in a coma, and several epic scenes of land and space battles with a quick snippet of the Millennium Falcon.

'I Only Know One Truth. It's Time For The Jedi To End."

Luke Skywalker ready to leave [Credit: Lucasfilms]

Luke may have quelled our eagerness, but he boils our anxiety with his final line in the trailer as we watch him about to step out of the cave. What could this ominous like refer too? Guess we will have to wait for more information in the next trailer.

