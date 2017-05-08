With a show as popular as HBO's dragon-sized hit #GameOfThrones, making sure all the secrets stay secret requires as much safe guarding as the Mountain provides to Cersei on the daily. Even the cast members have been known to slip up from time to time. By Season 7, however, those in charge of protecting the secrets had learned a thing or two about keeping them safe. It's more important now then ever, since the show has overtaken #GeorgeRRMartin's source material.

If you haven't seen our trailer breakdown for Game of Thrones Season 7, check it out now.

Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Danaerys's adviser Missandei, revealed that the rules on set have been seriously tightened this past year. She told Express UK that the cast are not even given hard copies of the script anymore:

"They've definitely tightened up who has scripts and how we're given them. You have to look at it digitally. They won't send it to us unless our emails have a two-step verification [security process]. You might get given rehearsal notes on set, but you have to sign for and return them before you leave. If you don’t, people will chase you until you give them back!"

Emmanuel also talked about staying mum when it came to Jon Snow's resurrection at the beginning of Season 6:

"I was obviously sworn to secrecy. I was so sick of people asking me about it. We’re not allowed to say but I also wouldn’t want to. My friends and family are pretty relaxed and know not to bother me."

While the cast and crew might have been more serious about protecting the plot for Season 7, there are still tricky ravens out there determined to leak the deets. In October 2017, someone dropped what might be the entire plot of Season 7 on Reddit, and Emmanuel was quick to denounce the act on Twitter. She wrote:

"It's really disappointing there are people who are determined to ruin Season 7 for everyone... [unamused face emoji] #spoilsports"

Recently, the 28-year-old actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and mentioned how she evades giving spoilers, even to her family and friends. She also added that, whether you know the spoilers or not, Game of Thrones always manages to bring its A-game and wow audiences:

"It doesn't matter what you think it's going to be. It's always so much more than that."

Game of Thrones will return to HBO on July 16, 2017.

Poll Will you be watching 'Game of Thrones' Season 7?

(Sources: Nathalie Emmanuel via Twitter, Express)