There's no denying that #NathanFillion is an incredible person. He's funny, charming and most importantly, a staple in sci-fi pop culture. While he's stuck to mostly TV projects to keep his reputation as one of geekdom's most recognizable faces, he's also tried his hand at the big screen through the MCU.

#JamesGunn loves his references and nods, and, being good friends with Fillion, he invited the actor to the set of Guardians of the Galaxy for a cameo. That ended up being the giant blue guy who gets... well, completely humiliated by Groot and Rocket after our heroes first enter the ruthless prion, Kyln.

After that awesome cameo, we expected Fillion to pop up in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy2, as well, right? But unfortunately for everyone excited to see the actor make yet another hilarious appearance, we won't get to see that. Fillion took to Instagram to share a picture from his deleted cameo in Vol. 2. Check it out:

"From a scene you won't see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Is the movie still spectacular without it? Yes.

Okay, that's just ... odd. I suppose you're wondering just what in the world is going on in the picture. Honestly, I haven't the slightest idea. There are simply too many questions to answer with plain speculation. Why is he dressed like that? And why is he piloting the Milano? Hopefully, once Vol. 2 comes around, we'll have a better idea of what was supposed to happen.

That's Not Nathan Fillion's Only Cameo In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2'

Believe it or not, Nathan Fillion was expected to embody a very important Avenger in the movie: Simon William, a.k.a. Wonder Man. Last year, a batch of #GotGVol2 set pictures surfaced from a scene that took place on Earth.

The photos showed a movie theater having a "Simon Williams" special. Hanging on the walls were several movie posters (one about a Tony Stark biopic, by the way) from movies starring Williams. Can you guess who was the actor portraying Wonder Man in the posters? That's right, Fillion.

Sadly, however, don't expect to look in wonder (heh) at the actor portraying the superhero, because that scene was also scrapped from the final cut.

It's disappointing to know we won't get Nathan Fillion in the movie, but the question now is: Will we ever get to see his deleted cameos once Vol. 2 is released on Blu-ray? It's completely possible. Just recently, James Gunn revealed his intention to (possibly) release a cut scene with several Easter Eggs, so Nathan Fillion's small roles in the movie eventually seeing the light of day is not far-fetched.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 flies into theaters on May 5, 2017.