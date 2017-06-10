We finally know the new additions to the ill-fated cast of A Series of Unfortunate Events, the series that we can't get our minds off despite Snicket's numerous warnings. Based on Daniel Handler's (a.k.a. the real #LemonySnicket) novels, the #Netflix series centers on the Baudelaire siblings — Violet, Klaus, and Sunny — who have to face a series of hardships at the hands of their evil guardian, Count Olaf, after the mysterious death of their parents while attempting to uncover their family's dark secrets.

Let's meet the new cast!

Nathan Fillion

CASTING NEWS: Nathan Fillion will play Jacques Snicket! #ASOUE pic.twitter.com/iKGWJRye1i — Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateTV) June 10, 2017

It's been announced that Nathan Fillion has officially joined the cast. Nathan Fillion will be playing Lemony's older brother, Jacques Snicket.

Nathan Fillion is known for his eight-season run on ABC's Castle as well as his appearances on shows like Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Bing Bang Theory, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly and many others. Fillion has also briefly appeared in Netflix's recent project Santa Clarita Diet alongside Drew Barrymore.

Because of his extensive résumé and many roles on beloved TV series, we're very excited to see Fillion taking on the role of Jacques Snicket, who — in the novels — was a known V.F.D. volunteer who appeared in The Vile Village and was mentioned in The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto, and The Penultimate Peril.

Tony Hale

CASTING NEWS: Tony Hale will play Jerome Squalor! #ASOUE pic.twitter.com/Bf2chi6rKY — Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateTV) June 10, 2017

Arrested Development and Veep star Tony Hale has also joined the second season of the show. Hale will be playing Jerome Squalor, who, in the novels, appears in The Ersatz Elevator and The Penultimate Peril.

Will Arnett, who appeared in A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 1 as Father, was also part of Arrested Development alongside Hale.

Lucy Punch

CASTING NEWS: Lucy Punch will play Esm Squalor! #ASOUE pic.twitter.com/NFzDi3ye7B — Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateTV) June 10, 2017

It has been announced that Lucy Punch will play Esmé Squalor, a major antagonist who is know for her obsession with fashion. Esmé Squalor was married to Jerome Squalor until she left him to join Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris). In the novels, Squalor appears in The Ersatz Elevator.

Punch has been part of feature films like Into the Woods, The Meddler, Bad Teacher, and Take Me Home Tonight, among many others.

Roger Bart

CASTING NEWS: Roger Bart will play Vice Principal Nero! #ASOUE pic.twitter.com/ADgQ9YF6Ba — Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateTV) June 10, 2017

Broadway actor Roger Bart will play antagonist Vice Principal Nero, appearing in the episode called "Austere Academy," directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. According to Sonnenfeld, Nero almost makes Count Olaf sound like a nice guy.

Bart has appeared in Netflix's Grace and Frankie and he's also known for his roles in American Gangster, Desperate Housewives and Revenge.

Sara Rue

Sara Rue is part of the newly added cast. However her character is still a mystery. All we know is that she has a season-long role starting off as "a librarian and then goes on to perhaps better things." We can expect her to play a pivotal role in the upcoming events. Rue has appeared in shows like Bones, Rules of Engagement, and Less Than Perfect.

You can watch the cast announcement here:

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events was renewed for a second season in March and is slated to hit Netflix in 2018!